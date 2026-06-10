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Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Zinc slips 4% as silver prices decline amid West Asia tensions

Hindustan Zinc slips 4% as silver prices decline amid West Asia tensions

Separately, Hindustan Zinc informed the exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sulfozyme Agro under its flagship Zinc Industrial Park initiative at Khankhala, Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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Hindustan Zinc Share Price: Shares of Vedanta Group-backed Hindustan Zinc came under pressure on Wednesday, falling 3.94 per cent to an intraday low of ₹541.25, tracking weakness in silver prices amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
 
Investor sentiment turned cautious after the US military launched airstrikes on Iran, which retaliated with attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait. Iran also claimed to have targeted an air base in Jordan hosting US forces. The escalation follows the crash of a US Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which US President Donald Trump blamed on Iran, according to media reports.
 
Since the US and Israel began striking Iran on February 28, the conflict has rattled global markets, pushed up energy prices and increased concerns over inflationary pressures.
 
 
Amid the uncertainty, silver prices came under pressure. Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were trading lower by up to 5 per cent. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), July 3 silver futures were down 1.01 per cent at ₹236,120 per kg. Spot silver was quoted at $64.818 an ounce, down 0.81 per cent.
 
Hindustan Zinc, though it pared some losses, continued to trade lower. At 12:34 pm, the stock was quoted at ₹551, down 2.24 per cent from its previous close. By comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 3,373.80, up 131 points or 0.57 per cent.  CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

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Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sulfozyme Agro India

Separately, Hindustan Zinc informed the exchanges that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd. under its flagship Zinc Industrial Park initiative at Khankhala in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.
 
Under the agreement, Sulfozyme Agro will establish operations at the Zinc Industrial Park focused on processing zinc-based materials into value-added products for industrial and downstream applications.
 
"Hindustan Zinc will support the venture through assured raw material linkage and long-term ecosystem support, enabling efficient operations, integrated supply chains and scalable manufacturing within the Park’s industrial network. The partnership also aligns with Hindustan Zinc’s broader vision of strengthening the MSME ecosystem by creating opportunities for downstream industries, local entrepreneurship and industrial growth in the state of Rajasthan," said the company in a release.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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