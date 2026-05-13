Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta rally up to 6% on huge volumes; here's why

Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta shares today

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta rallied up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the government increased the import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Share prices ofand Vedanta rallied up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the government increased the import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent.

Vedanta was up 3 per cent to ₹312.90 on the BSE in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 74,615 at 09:25 AM. Among individual stocks, Hindustan Zinc surged 6 per cent to ₹677.10, whilewas up 3 per cent to ₹312.90 on the BSE in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 74,615 at 09:25 AM.

What's driving Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta stocks?

As per reports, the government has increased the import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. The revised duty rates will come into effect from today, May 13, 2026.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is among the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 74 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

Hindustan Zinc in its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) earnings conference call said Silver continues to stand out, maintaining strong momentum supported by robust industrial demand, particularly from solar and electronics, alongside continued investor interest. While prices have normalized from peak levels, the medium-term outlook remains constructive, driven by structural demand from energy transition and limited supply growth.

Looking into the year ahead, with a well-structured capex roadmap in place, the management of Hindustan Zinc is confident in sustaining this strong performance in the year ahead with an expected mined metal production of 1,150 KTPA, plus or minus 10 KT, and a refined metal production of 1,100 KTPA, plus or minus 10 KT, with an expected refined silver production of 680 tons, plus or minus 10 tons.

ICICI Securities view on Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta

This development is positive for Hindustan Zinc, as the increase in import duty is expected to raise the landed cost of silver imports, thereby supporting higher silver prices and increasing the company’s revenue and profitability.

ICICI Securities. Hindustan Zinc is the largest silver producer in the country with an annual production capacity of ~800 tonnes. Notably, silver is a by-product of zinc and lead production, requiring limited additional processing cost. Hence, any increase in silver prices largely flows directly into EBITDA, resulting in higher profitability, according to

That said, the brokerage firm in note said they prefer to play the opportunity through its promoter entity, Vedanta, as valuations of Hindustan Zinc have turned relatively expensive. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.