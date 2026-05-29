Valuations factor in strong growth opportunities for Hitachi Energy

HEI received orders worth ₹2,420 crore in Q4, up 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y but down 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q, across industries, transmission, renewables, rail and metro projects, and data centres. The order book stood at ₹29,560 crore as of March 2026, up 53 per cent Y-o-Y. The order mix comprised 53 per cent products, 41 per cent projects and 5 per cent services.

At its analyst day, HEI highlighted opportunities in transmission driven by the renewable energy transition. There are also opportunities in the data centre buildout and in electrification driven by mobility and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

In addition, 10-15 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects with around 66 gigawatts (GW) of capacity are likely to be bid out by FY35. In recent years, HEI has commissioned nine of 18 HVDC links, one of three locomotive projects, supplied products for 60 GW of renewable energy projects, participated in 80 per cent of metro rail projects and served one of every two data centres. It aims to maintain this level of participation.

In anticipation of future demand, HEI has outlined capital expenditure plans of ₹4,000 crore, which will take its capacity to 60-70 gigavolt amperes (GVA) over the next two to three years. It also aims to increase the share of exports and services, which could support margins.

The capex will be directed towards expanding the HVDC facility in Chennai, adding greenfield transformer capacity of 30-40 GVA and setting up additional lines. This investment could potentially add ₹25,000-28,000 crore of revenue at peak utilisation, achievable by FY30 or FY31.

Demand for transformers is expected to remain robust through the next decade due to several structural trends. Alongside additions in thermal and nuclear generation, renewable energy capacity is projected to rise to 900 GW. The need to store intermittent renewable energy will increase BESS capacity to 80 GW.

Combined BESS and pumped storage plant (PSP) capacity is expected to rise to 174 GW by 2035. Data centre capacity is projected to reach 13.6 GW by 2030. Investments of ₹8 trillion will be required for the transmission network, including incremental HVDC, ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) and 1,200-kilovolt transmission lines by 2035. Additional power demand from railways, metro systems and electric vehicles is also expected to drive transformer demand.

HEI intends to maintain its market share in the expanding HVDC project market. It has developed and tested 1,200-kV power transformers and possesses UHVDC capabilities. Its product portfolio reflects a diversified presence across equipment, system integration, automation and services.

As opportunities emerge in HVDC transmission links and data centre infrastructure, the company can provide integrated solutions involving transformers, grid integration, automation and digitalisation. HEI is also capable of setting up UHVDC and 1,200-kV systems through its existing high-voltage transformer and advanced transmission capabilities.

HEI has adopted a three-pronged export strategy, including selective participation in overseas HVDC-related bids. Eight feeder factories in India will support global supply chains. The company will focus on country-specific markets through local partnerships and supply components to overseas units. HEI expects exports, excluding UHVDC projects, to account for 25-30 per cent of total orders.

In mobility, the company has a presence in nearly half of India's metro systems and railway electrification projects. HEI is also expanding its services business. Service-related orders reached ₹1,000 crore in FY26, and the medium-term target is to double this figure.

The company is also positioning itself to cater to data centre requirements, where load management is highly dynamic and requires advanced power management and energy storage solutions.

Analysts believe HEI is likely to deliver strong growth through the medium term and beyond. Revenue growth of more than 30 per cent is expected over the next three financial years. As operating leverage and scale benefits improve, Ebitda margins above 20 per cent and Ebitda growth rates exceeding 45 per cent are considered achievable.