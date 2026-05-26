Hitachi Energy shares swing after Q4; Revenue jumps but margins disappoint

Hitachi Energy share price today

Hitachi Energy India share price declined 4.5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, amid a squeeze in margins in the March quarter (Q4) results of 2025-26 financial year (FY26).

The stock hit an intraday low of ₹34,000 on the stock exchange in opening deals. Hitachi Energy stock , however, recouped the entire loss to quote 0.26 per cent higher at ₹35,745 at 11:23 AM. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.03 per cent higher.

Hitachi Energy India Q4 results

Hitachi Energy posted a revenue growth of 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,750 crore, beating consensus estimates by 10 per cent.

Further, Ebitda zoomed 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore, beating estimates by 6 per cent.

The company's profit afte tax (PAT) jumped 84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹360 crore, higher by 6 per cent over Street estimates.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock surges 5% after Q4 results; analysts upbeat However, Hitachi Energy India's gross margin contracted 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 36.9 per cent, while Ebitda margin shrank to 16.3 per cent.

Margins were lower than estimates due to higher-than-expected cost of goods sold (COGS), even as lower-than-expected employee/other expenses (as a percent of sales) provided some cushion to the overall margins.

The company's order inflow increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter to ₹2,400 crore, taking the order book to ₹29,600 crore (up 54 per cent Y-o-Y). Exports accounted for 37 per cent of the total inflows.

Q4 orders led by HVDC control system refurbishment, grid connection solutions and transformer/ disconnector supply. Data centre remained the largest contributing sector followed by rail and metro.

For FY26, revenue, Ebitda, and PAT grew 28 per cent, 111 per cent, and 203 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, to ₹8,150 crore, ₹1,260 crore, and ₹1,050 crore, while margins expanded 610bp Y-o-Y to 15.4 per cent.

Further, order inflow increased 2 per cent Y-o-Y in the entire fiscal to ₹18,500 crore.

READ | Campus Activewear jumps 10% on strong Q4; brokerages eye up to 50% upside The Board approved a fresh capex of ₹2,000 crore towards a greenfield large power transformers facility in Karjan, Vadodara, Gujarat. This is over and above the ₹2,000-crore outlay announced in October 2024, taking cumulative capex to ₹4,000 crore.

Should you buy or sell Hitachi Energy shares? Brokerages keep ratings 'under review'

Ahead of the company's earnings call with analysts, scheduled for today noon, analysts at Equirus Securities put their 'Add' rating under review.

The brokerage noted that the company's results were largely ahead of estimates, but a muted order book growth was a dampener.

"Hitachi Energy's Q4FY26 orders of ₹2,420 crore, were up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 2 per cent Q-o-Q. Its Outstanding order book at ₹29,560 crore, too, clocked an annual increase of 54 per cent, but was flat sequentially," it said.

Equirus Securities had a target price of ₹20,300 before Q4 results were announced. It will also be reviewed following the call with the management.

Those at Motila Oswal Financial Services, meanwhile, had 'Neutral' rating on the stock ahead of Q4 results. ==================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.