Hitachi Energy shares zoom 10% after Q1 PAT rises 2x ; brokerages hike TP

Hitachi Energy share price: zoomed 10 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company reported strong June quarter results (Q1FY27). The stock opened 8.5 per cent higher at ₹35,000 and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹35,795. Hitachi Energy India shares zoomed 10 per cent in intraday trade on Monday after the company reported strong June quarter results (Q1FY27). The stock opened 8.5 per cent higher at ₹35,000 and climbed further to hit an intraday high of ₹35,795.

At 10:45 AM, the stock was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹35,585 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), retaining most of its intraday gains.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat at 24,608, up 38 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Today's buying activity was buoyed by the company's stellar Q1 numbers, with its net profit jumping more than twofold Y-o-Y to ₹294.2 crore in Q1FY27. The company had earned a profit of ₹131.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,493.7 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹1,478.9 crore in the same period a year ago. During Q1FY27, orders totalled ₹5,096.5 crore.

The company said that its growth saga continued in the opening quarter of FY27, resulting in the highest-ever order backlog of ₹32,222.1 crore. Hitachi Energy stock: MOFSL raises target

Post quarterly results, brokerages have shared a positive view on Hitachi Energy and also raised the target price.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Hitachi Energy’s 1Q was ahead of estimates with a sharp beat on both revenue and PAT. The brokerage has reiterated a 'Neutral' rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹36,000 from ₹32,000. The target implies an upside of nearly 13 per cent from the previous close of ₹32,600.

Absolute Ebitda rose 158 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹424 crore, above its estimates, while Ebitda margin expanded 590 basis points Y-o-Y to 27 per cent against the expectation of 16.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Jewellery stocks in focus | Stocks to watch | Q1 results today Hitachi Energy stock: ICICI Securities upgrades to Buy MOFSL has revises its estimates by 11 per cent and 3 per cent for FY27 and FY28 due to improved execution and higher margin expectations. It expects revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT CAGR of 31 per cent/ 42 per cent/ 39 per cent over FY26-29E.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities has upgraded Hitachi Energy to 'Buy' with a revised target price of ₹40,000 (earlier ₹37,800). The target implies an upside of nearly 23 per cent from the previous close.

Analysts at ICICI Securities aid that Hitachi reported a good quarter, on both fronts - earnings and order inflows. Order inflow was strong at ₹5,100 crore, led by battery storage and data centre order. This comes against a lower order inflow expectation, given the subdued transmission awarding and approval activity in H2FY26.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; Nifty MidCap & Nifty SmallCap near 52-week high ICICI Securities expects transmission bidding of ₹70,000 to 90,000 crore for the next three years. Bidding in YTDFY27 has already crossed ₹40,000 crore. The outlook is further bolstered by new transmission approvals worth ₹50,000 crore in YTDFY27.