Holding companies of most family-owned business groups already listed

At last count, Business Standard identified 41 listed holding companies with assets ranging from around ₹200 crore to about ₹30,000 crore as at the end of March 2025 (FY25).

The market capitalisation of these 41 companies ranged from ₹30 crore to around ₹1.26 trillion, as on August 7.

The analysis excludes large operating companies such as Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises and Bajaj Finserv, which act as holding-cum-promoter companies for the group’s diversification in new sectors and industries.

Based on market capitalisation as on August 7, Bajaj Holdings and Investments is the biggest holding company listed in the bourses with ₹1.26 trillion. It is the key holding company of the Rahul Bajaj group and the largest shareholder in Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Maharashtra Scooters.

It also holds a significant stake in other group companies such as Bajaj Electricals, Mukand, Bajel Projects and Hercules Hoists. Its stake in the Bajaj group’s listed companies in FY25 was valued at around ₹2.44 trillion, while assets were estimated at ₹27,317 crore at their acquisition cost. The company also has equity stakes in some prominent unlisted companies such as the National Stock Exchange and Fab India. The holding company also has investments in other equity and debt securities as well as properties.

For comparison, Tata Sons reported assets worth ₹1.8 trillion at the end of FY26 on a standalone basis. The holding company of the salt-to-software services Tata group had investments of nearly ₹1.78 trillion as equity in various group companies at the end of March 2025. Its equity investment in 14 listed Tata group companies at the end of FY25 was valued around ₹12.4 trillion as on August 7.

The Murugappa group’s holding company, Tube Investments, is the second-largest with a market capitalisation of ₹53,600 crore. It is the key holding and promoter company of the group’s ventures in sectors such as engineering, electrical equipment, health care, electric vehicles and bicycles. On a standalone basis, Tube Investments is one of India’s top manufacturers of chains and metal parts for the automotive industry. The company’s stake in CG Power and Shanthi Gears is valued at nearly ₹80,300 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation is the third-largest holding company on the list with a market capitalisation of ₹35,000 crore as on August 7. Its stake in various listed companies, including many from the group, is valued at ₹28,900 crore, which is less than the cost of acquisition of ₹29,450 crore at the end of FY26.

At the end of March 2026, Tata Investment Corporation owned equity stakes in around 60 listed companies, including 14 from the Tata group. However, nearly 85 per cent of its investment in listed equities is in other Tata group companies. Other key listed holding companies of leading business houses include Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (Murugappa group), TVS Holdings (TVS Venu Srinivasan group), JSW Holdings (JSW group), The Bombay Burmah Company (Nusli N Wadia group), Kama Holdings (SRF group), Bengal & Assam Company (Hari S Singhania group), Pilani Investments (Birlas), Kirloskar Industries (Kirloskars), Nalwa Sons Investments (O P Jindal), Kalyani Investments (Kalyani group) and Summit Securities (R P Goenka group).

The top 15 holding companies on Business Standard’s list had a combined market capitalisation of around ₹3.45 trillion at Friday’s closing share prices, compared to their assets of ₹1.79 trillion at the end of FY26 or FY25 and their listed equity investments valued at around ₹6.8 trillion based on share price as on August 7.