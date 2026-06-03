Holding Trent stock? Check if you're eligible for bonus shares, dividend

Tata Group retail firm Trent has announced a double reward for shareholders, approving a bonus issue of equity shares and recommending a dividend for eligible investors. This marks Trent’s first bonus issue in nearly 30 years. The company had last issued bonus shares in 1996 in a 1:1 ratio.

The company informed stock exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, implying one bonus equity share of ₹1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each held by shareholders, subject to shareholder approval.

In a regulatory filing, Trent said the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the bonus issue has been revised from Friday, May 29, 2026, to Thursday, June 4, 2026. Accordingly, all references to the earlier record date mentioned in the postal ballot notice shall stand modified and be read as June 4, 2026.

READ | MOFSL on Shriram Finance: MUFG deal to aid growth; keeps Buy for 28% upside Notably, Trent shares are scheduled to trade ex-bonus on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Investors seeking to qualify for the bonus issue must hold the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for the corporate action.

Trent dividend 2026

Apart from the bonus issue, the company has also recommended a dividend of 600 per cent, or ₹6 per equity share of ₹1 each, for FY26. The dividend, if approved by shareholders, will be paid on or after the third day from the conclusion of the company's 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM), said the company.

Trent further informed exchanges that the record date for payment of dividend has been revised from Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to Friday, June 12, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM.

READ | Nifty IT snaps 3-day rally, tumbles 6%; TCS, LTM tank up to 9%; here's why "The Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been revised to Friday, 12th June 2026," said Trent in its filing.

Trent Q4FY26 results

Trent reported a 32.57 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹413.1 crore for the March quarter of FY26, compared with ₹311.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company, which operates retail chains under the Westside, Zudio and Star brands, reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,027.99 crore during the quarter, up 19.23 per cent from ₹4,216.94 crore a year ago.

Total expenses rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,520.95 crore during the quarter, while total consolidated income, including other income, increased 17.8 per cent to ₹5,055.90 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, Trent posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,721.33 crore, marking a growth of 12.18 per cent year-on-year. Total consolidated income stood at ₹20,189.05 crore, up 16.34 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, Trent shares were trading at ₹4,226.50 apiece at 12:19 PM on Wednesday, June 3, up 0.38 per cent from their previous close.