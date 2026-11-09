Honasa Consumer gains 5% as brokerages raise target, earnings post Q2

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer 's shares spiked 5 per cent, in an otherwise lacklustre market, on Monday as brokerages raised target prices and earnings estimates after the company's record performance in the second quarter (Q2) of the ongoing fiscal year (FY27).

This is the second day of gains for the beauty and personal care brand. Honasa Consumer had posted its Q2 results during market hours on Friday, following which its shares had closed 3.2 per cent lower on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In today's trade, Honasa Consumer's share price rose 5.07 per cent to ₹493.90 apiece on the NSE as against the last closing price of ₹470.05.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel dips 1.5% after 5-day rally; brokerages stay upbeat on India biz As of 9.40 AM, it was up 2.51 per cent at ₹482.30. Trading volumes also spiked, with 2.5 million shares having changed hands on BSE and NSE combined at the last check.

In 2026 so far, Honasa shares have climbed 70 per cent and are up 76 per cent on a one-year basis, according to NSE data.

Brokerages on Honasa Consumer

Commenting on the earnings, Jefferies said Honasa delivered the strongest growth since listing, with broad-based momentum across brands and channels driving a sharp margin beat.

Revenue rose ~36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹731 crore in Q2 FY27, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rising nearly 2-fold to ₹93 crore, indicating improving profitability. The profit after tax (PAT) rose 87 per cent to ₹74 crore.

Focus Categories grew 40 per cent-plus, driven by strength across key channels, while Mamaearth continued on its high-teens growth trajectory with mid-teens EBITDA, reinforcing the strength of our flagship brand in driving profitable growth, said the company in a press release.

Despite high input cost inflation, gross margin contracted by only 55 bps YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 3.8ppt YoY to 12.7 per cent, aided by operating leverage benefits, better channel mix & A&P efficiency (in case of core brands).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 24,950; Divi's Labs shares hit 52-week high The company is confident of holding the current margin trajectory at 12.5 per cent in the second half of the fiscal year. Its guidance for 100-150 bps annual margin expansion over the next five years to reach 15 per cent margins in FY30 was retained. Innovation and renovation remain a focus area as the company continues to build offerings for new-age consumers.

As a result, Jefferies said it has raised earnings by 10-16 per cent to reflect the strong results and raised the target to ₹700, signalling a 49 per cent upside from last close. "We assume 20 per cent revenue and 33 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29E," it said.

Honasa Consumer has been a notable outlier among digital-first BPC brands in India from the standpoint of scale, profitability, and capital efficiency. We expect it to deliver sector-leading revenue growth over the coming years, coupled with improving profitability, added Jefferies.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, ZEEL, Adani Enterprises, IOCL, SBI, Airtel Emkay Global also remained upbeat on Honasa shares as it upped the earnings estimates for FY27-29E by 5-9 per cent led by higher sales on the back of stronger-than-expected performance of Mamaearth and The Derma Co, and higher margin assumptions. "Overall, we expect sales/earnings CAGR of 18 per cent/27 per cent over FY26-29E and retain BUY; we raise our TP by 4.5 per cent to Rs575 (50x Sep-28E EPS)," it said.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.