Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, were ruling higher on the bourses and surged 5.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹438.35 apiece during intra-day trade on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The northward movement in the company’s share price came after it reported nearly 30 per cent growth in focus categories for FY26 and said it is targeting an Ebitda margin of 15 per cent by unlocking around 500 basis points, in its Investor Day 2026 presentation released on June 10, 2026.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Although the counter pared gains partially, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 10:36 AM, the Honasa Consumer stock was seen exchanging hands at ₹420.25 apiece, up 1.36 per cent from its previous close on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,198, down 17 points or 0.07 per cent.

FY31 roadmap: growth, profitability and category leadership

The company also targets category leadership, aiming to become the national market leader in at least two skincare categories and rank among the top three in at least two more categories. Additionally, it aims to reach a 15 per cent Ebitda margin by improving about 500 basis points, driven by higher salience in premium and higher-margin channels, category mix shifts, and scale benefits. READ | Zee Entertainment shares rise 4% as board approves ₹2,300 crore fundraise For FY31, the company has outlined a vision based on five goals. This includes Mamaearth reaching ₹2,000+ crore in revenue after becoming the fastest brand to cross ₹1,000 crore, and further scaling in topline. It also includes building additional flagship brands, with one more brand expected to reach ₹1,500+ crore (The Derma Co), along with at least two additional brands scaling to ₹500+ crore each.The company also targets category leadership, aiming to become the national market leader in at least two skincare categories and rank among the top three in at least two more categories. Additionally, it aims to reach a 15 per cent Ebitda margin by improving about 500 basis points, driven by higher salience in premium and higher-margin channels, category mix shifts, and scale benefits.

Should you buy Honasa Consumer Stock? Here's what chart suggests

On the technical front, charts remain constructive. Honasa Consumer has shown a strong recovery after testing its all-time low near ₹200 in February 2025, with the stock nearly doubling from those levels. Technically, the stock continues to trade in a higher top–higher bottom formation, indicating a positive trend.