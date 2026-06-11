Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Honasa Consumer jumps 6% to hit 52-week high; is it still worth buying?

Honasa Consumer jumps 6% to hit 52-week high; is it still worth buying?

Honasa Consumer has shown a strong recovery after testing its all-time low near ₹200 in February 2025, with the stock nearly doubling from those levels

mamaearth

mamaearth(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, were ruling higher on the bourses and surged 5.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹438.35 apiece during intra-day trade on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The northward movement in the company’s share price came after it reported nearly 30 per cent growth in focus categories for FY26 and said it is targeting an Ebitda margin of 15 per cent by unlocking around 500 basis points, in its Investor Day 2026 presentation released on June 10, 2026. 
Although the counter pared gains partially, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 10:36 AM, the Honasa Consumer stock was seen exchanging hands at ₹420.25 apiece, up 1.36 per cent from its previous close on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,198, down 17 points or 0.07 per cent.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

FY31 roadmap: growth, profitability and category leadership

For FY31, the company has outlined a vision based on five goals. This includes Mamaearth reaching ₹2,000+ crore in revenue after becoming the fastest brand to cross ₹1,000 crore, and further scaling in topline. It also includes building additional flagship brands, with one more brand expected to reach ₹1,500+ crore (The Derma Co), along with at least two additional brands scaling to ₹500+ crore each.  The company also targets category leadership, aiming to become the national market leader in at least two skincare categories and rank among the top three in at least two more categories. Additionally, it aims to reach a 15 per cent Ebitda margin by improving about 500 basis points, driven by higher salience in premium and higher-margin channels, category mix shifts, and scale benefits.  READ | Zee Entertainment shares rise 4% as board approves ₹2,300 crore fundraise

Should you buy Honasa Consumer Stock? Here's what chart suggests 

On the technical front, charts remain constructive. Honasa Consumer has shown a strong recovery after testing its all-time low near ₹200 in February 2025, with the stock nearly doubling from those levels. Technically, the stock continues to trade in a higher top–higher bottom formation, indicating a positive trend. 
According to Harish Jujarey, AVP, head – technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, the immediate hurdle is placed around ₹450. A decisive move above this level, he believes, could extend the rally towards ₹500 and, over the longer term, its all-time high near ₹547. On the downside, the ₹400–₹390 zone, aligned with the 20-day moving average, is expected to act as a key support area. “Overall, the trend remains constructive from a medium- to long-term perspective,” he said.  ==================================================
  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
   

More From This Section

Dividend

Eyeing dividend? Check out Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, 29 others today

Asian stocks

Asian shares decline after another AI-led sell-off drags Wall Street lower

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Lenskart, ZEEL, REC, PFC, Eternal, Airtel and more

share market, stock market

Further consolidation ahead for Nifty? Here's today's outlook and top picks

stocks to buy today

Concord Biotech, Carysil among top stocks to buy today; check targets

Topics : Mamaearth share market The Smart Investor Share price stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayRetirement Plan for Young ProfessionalsFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayKuwait Airspace ClosureCrude Oil Outlook