Mamaearth Share Price: Shares of digital-first beauty and personal care company Honasa Consumer, the parent of popular kidcare brand Mamaearth, were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, April 9, after the company announced updates for its fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 2:38 PM, CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed as much as 11.24 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹348.65 during intraday trade.Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 2:38 PM, Honasa Consumer shares were quoted at ₹327.15 apiece on the NSE, up 4.39 per cent from the previous close. In contrast, the NSE Nifty50 was trading lower by 282 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 23,714 levels. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹10,675.38 crore.

Honasa Consumer Q4FY26 updates

The rally in Honasa Consumer’s share price came after the company said it expects to deliver a strong performance in Q4FY26.

“Our business is expected to deliver growth in the late twenties during Q4FY26, driven by strong growth across focus categories,” the company said in an exchange filing.

On a reported basis, adjusting for the change in revenue recognition policy by the Flipkart Group, the company expects growth in the early twenties for the quarter.

READ | TCS stock flat ahead of Q4 results; investors watch for AI progress, deal TCV “Our largest brand, Mamaearth, continued its growth momentum and is expected to deliver teens growth during the quarter. The brand continues to garner consumer love, as evidenced by improving brand strength metrics. Our younger brands continue their growth trajectory and are expected to deliver growth in the mid-twenties,” the company added.

The company further noted that its offline channel remained a key growth driver, with General Trade and Modern Trade expected to maintain strong momentum, supported by improving distribution coverage.

“This also marks the first full quarter of our acquisition, BTM Ventures Private Limited (parent of Reginald Men and Molecular Company), which is expected to deliver a strong performance,” it said.

Honasa Consumer also expects to sustain its overall operating profit margin profile in Q4FY26, aided by leverage in marketing spends and fixed overheads.

“We remain cognisant of the evolving geopolitical environment and will continue to undertake proactive measures to mitigate any potential impact on operations and cost structure,” said the company.