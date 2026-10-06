Honasa Consumer soars 10% on strong Q2 biz update; stock nears 52-week high

Honasa Consumer share price movement

Honasa Consumer (parent of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth’s, and B blunt) share price surged 10.5 per cent to ₹488.10 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on expectations of strong operational performance for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

The stock quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹509.90 touched on August 14, 2026. At 10:53 AM, Honasa traded 10 per cent higher at ₹485.95, compared to a 0.48 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over three-fold with a combined 11.84 million shares representing 3.63 per cent of the company's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Honasa Consumer – Q2 business update

Honasa Consumer , in its Q2FY27 quarterly update said it expects net sales value (NSV) growth in the early thirties year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27. The growth is expected to be broad-based, supported by traction across its focus categories and brands.

Q2FY27 is expected to be another robust quarter for Honasa Consumer (along with its subsidiaries), building on the momentum established in Q1FY27, the company said in its quarterly update.

Honasa Consumer’s largest brand, Mamaearth, has sustained its growth momentum over the last few quarters and is expected to deliver high-teens YoY growth (NSV) during the quarter, supported by rising brand affinity and a widening offline footprint. The company’s younger brands continue to scale on strong traction and are expected to accelerate their YoY growth (NSV) to around mid-forties, it added.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE On profitability, Honasa Consumer said that the company continues to deliver on its goal of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improvement, and management expects the business to deliver an early double-digit operating margin profile in Q2FY27 as well with strong YoY gains in the quarter.

Kotak Securities view on Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer has completed its transition from a high-burn D2C entity into a profitable, multi-brand fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) platform. Non-Mamaearth brands are scaling rapidly and now drive a significant share of incremental growth.

The Derma Company crossed the ₹750 crore Annual Run Rate (ARR) milestone, emerging as a leading active-ingredient sunscreen brand in India. After clearing legacy inventory in 2025, channel inventory remains healthy under 30 days.

Secondary offline sales through General Trade and Modern Trade are compounding at >35 per cent YoY, expanding market share in core categories like face cleansers and shampoos. Honasa recently acquired a 58 per cent controlling stake in Fluence Pharma to launch 'Honasa Health', entering the high-margin nutraceuticals and dermatological supplement market.

Honasa Consumer represents a high-growth compounding story within the Indian personal care space. With volume growth exceeding 30 per cent and EBITDA margins doubling toward 15 per cent, the stock offers attractive risk-reward for mid-to-long-term institutional portfolios, Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities said.

The brokerage firm raised FY26-29E EPS by 12-18 per cent. Roll over and increase FV to ₹580 (from ₹455), based on a 50 times Sep-2028E PE (40 times earlier). Analyst upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’.

Meanwhile, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, sales growth for home and personal care (HPC) players is likely to be in low double digits YoY with Honasa to outperform with 27 per cent sales growth during Q2FY27.

“We expect strong sales to growth driven by 20 per cent plus volume growth and Reginald acquisition. We estimate teens growth in Mamaearth and 25 per cent plus growth in newer brands led by TDC. Scale leverage to boost EBITDA margin by ~300bps, driving robust EBITDA/profit after tax growth,” the brokerage firms said in the consumer sector report. Analysts have a ‘Buy’ rating on Honasa with a target price of ₹560 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.