Honasa Consumer surges 10% on strong Q4 results; JM Financial ups stock TP

Honasa Consumer share price

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, hit a 52-week high of ₹397.65, as they surged 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

The stock price of the India’s leading beauty and personal care House of Brands company surpassed its previous high of ₹364.80 touched on May 15, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹546.50 on September 10, 2024.

At 09:28 AM; Honasa was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹389.95, as compared to 0.41 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold, with a combined 11.29 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Honasa Consumer – Q4 results

Honasa reported strong Q4 results with profit and operating performance more-than-doubling over the previous year, driven by continued momentum in its core brands and improving offline distribution.

Q4FY26 witnessed highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹682 crore, growing 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by healthy volume growth. The company reported its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY26 at ₹69 crore, more-than-doubling YoY. It posted PAT of ₹25 crore in Q4FY25.

Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) jumped 186 per cent YoY at ₹77 crore; margins improved to 11.7 per cent from 5.1 per cent in Q4FY25.

Mamaearth delivered teen growth in Q4FY26, further strengthened its Offline Distribution ecosystem, with 1.2 lakh outlets billed directly through distributors during FY26. Younger Brands grew 40 per cent plus YoY in FY26, maintaining strong momentum across online and offline channels, the company said.

Meanwhile, the board approved its maiden final dividend, recommending a payout of ₹3 per equity share.

“We delivered three consecutive quarters of 20 per cent plus growth, with Q4 FY26 becoming our highest-ever quarter in both revenue and EBITDA. This year we also announced our first-ever dividend, reflecting the confidence we have in the long-term strength and direction of the business,” the management said.

JM Financial Institutional Securities view on Honasa Consumer

Honasa’s Q4FY26 revenue performance was tad better but once again profitability was significantly ahead of expectations – like to like (LTL) sales growth was 28 per cent YoY. Ex-Reginald LTL sales growth will be 21-22 per cent YoY (UVG of 30 per cent), said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Key positives were a) Mamaearth sales growing in mid-teens while young brands sustained momentum growing at 30 per cent plus on a YoY basis and b) scale leverage/marketing efficiencies led to LTL EBITDA margins expanding to 11 per cent plus, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.

The management commentary remains positive – expects to sustain double digit growth momentum for Mamaearth led by traction in focused categories led by hero SKUs and distribution expansion. Guidance on revenue (mid-high teen revenue growth) and EBITDA margin (100bps expansion YoY) remains unchanged.

Clearly the initiatives around reviving growth in Mamaearth/scaling up younger brands and management’s execution capabilities are showing promising results on revenue growth; working capital remains negative too. Faster growth in higher margin Mamaearth brand, scale-up in Young brands provide adequate levers for margin expansion going ahead too, according to analysts.

Factoring strong Q4, upbeat outlook and Reginald acquisition, the brokerage firm raised its FY26-28E by 9-12 per cent. Analysts maintained a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹420 (earlier ₹375). ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.