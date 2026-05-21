Honeywell Automation India jumps 10% on Q4 beat; Antique retains 'Hold'

Honeywell Automation India share price today Shares of Honeywell Automation India, a subsidiary of global technology giant Honeywell, surged nearly 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹33,095 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a margin-led beat in profitability for the January-March quarter of FY26. At around 09:45 AM, the Honeywell Automation India stock was trading at ₹32,465, up 8.17 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹30,180. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,790.55 levels, up by 131.55 points or 0.56 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Honeywell Automation India shares have fallen over 8 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

Follow Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty around 23,750 The company has a market capitalisation of ₹28,673 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹41,450 and 52-week low was ₹26,220.

Honeywell Automation India Q4 results

In the March 2026 quarter, Honeywell Automation India reported a 14.2 year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹160 crore for the Q4FY26, compared with ₹140 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue increased 5.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,180. crore from ₹1,114.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The engineering services company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹184.9 crore from ₹159.4 crore. Ebitda margins improved to 15.7 per cent from 14.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

READ | Protean eGov Technologies zooms 20% on huge volumes; here's why The company's board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹110 per equity share, equivalent to 1,100 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the FY26.

Brokerages on Honeywell Automation India Stock

According to Antique Stock Broking, Honeywell Automation India reported better-than-expected Q4FY26 results, led by a strong margin performance.

The brokerage noted that Honeywell’s operating margin has remained under pressure over the last two years, declining around 100 basis points to 14 per cent during FY23-FY25 despite export contribution improving to 42 per cent over the same period. It believes margin recovery could act as a key trigger for a potential re-rating of the stock.

Antique highlighted that the company remains well-positioned to benefit from structural transformation, manufacturing driven by innovation, industrial software, and automation.

"Backed by a strong opportunity pipeline and a healthy order book, HAIL is well-placed to tap into high-growth sectors such as oil & gas, renewable energy, metals & mining, power utilities, gigafactories, semiconductors, life sciences, and infrastructure," the brokerage said in its note.

Analysts expect Honeywell to deliver a revenue CAGR of 13 per cent over FY26-FY28, while Ebita margin is projected to improve modestly to 13 per cent by FY28, leading to a 13 per cent earnings CAGR over the same period.

Antique Stock Broking maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹34,369 (earlier ₹34,357), valuing it at 45x FY28 estimated EPS.

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