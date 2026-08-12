Hospital stocks trade weak: Max Healthcare, Fortis, Apollo fall up to 7%

Hospital stocks price movement

Shares of listed hospital companies traded lower for the second straight day, falling up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals after a Parliamentary Standing Committee recommended benchmarking private hospital room charges against prevailing three-star hotel tariffs.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care and Fortis Healthcare were down 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively in intra-day deals. Max Healthcare Institute, Aster DM Quality Care, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Artemis Medicare Services, Shalby and Global Health (Medanta) were down in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

At 2 PM on Wednesday, the BSE Hospital index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 3 per cent, compared to a 0.77 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past two trading days, the BSE Hospital index dipped 4.4 per cent.

Why are hospital stocks under pressure?

According to reports, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended benchmarking private hospital room charges against prevailing three-star hotel tariffs, introducing fixed package rates for standard medical and surgical procedures, and strengthening transparency in hospital billing.

The panel noted that average hospitalization costs in private hospitals stood at ₹50,508 compared with ₹6,631 in government hospitals, while average childbirth expenses were ₹37,630 versus ₹2,299, respectively. It also proposed legally binding treatment cost estimates before admission, grievance redressal mechanisms for billing disputes, and dedicated financial navigators for patients.

Separately, the committee recommended reviewing the foreign direct investments (FDI) norms related to operational control and acquisitions in private hospitals while encouraging foreign investment in medical devices, consumables, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Healthcare sector - outlook

Max Healthcare in its FY26 annual report said, the Indian healthcare sector is poised to sustain strong, structurally driven growth, supported by rising demand, improving affordability, and a continued shift towards organised care delivery. Increasing disease burden, ageing demographics, and greater health awareness are driving higher treatment intensity, particularly across specialized and high-acuity segments such as oncology, cardiac sciences, and critical care. This reinforces the need for advanced clinical capabilities and integrated care models that can deliver consistent, outcome-led treatment, it added.

With resilient demand, an improving payor mix, and continued investments in technology and infrastructure, the sector is well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth, with an increasing focus on quality, accessibility, and outcomes, the company said.

Meanwhile, India’s healthcare sector continues to exhibit strong growth momentum, supported by favourable demographic trends, rising income levels, increasing insurance penetration, and sustained investments from both public and private stakeholders, said Fortis Healthcare in its FY26 annual report.

The diagnostics segment is expected to remain a key growth driver, supported by rising healthcare awareness, increased adoption of preventive and wellness testing, and continued expansion into underpenetrated markets. The shift toward organised, technology-enabled chains is likely to accelerate, alongside expansion into Tier II, Tier III, and rural regions. Additionally, growing demand for specialty and advanced diagnostics, including genomics and high-end imaging, will further expand the market. Improvements in efficiency, digital integration, and test mix are expected to support sustainable growth over the medium to long term, the company said. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.