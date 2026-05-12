Household appliances stocks: Butterfly, TTK surge up to 18% on huge volumes

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, TTK Prestige shares today

Shares of household appliances companies Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and TTK Prestige surged up to 18 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The market price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances soared 18 per cent to ₹731.25 after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). At 10:27 AM; the stock was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹709.90, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 2.01 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of TTK Prestige quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹587.05 on the BSE. The stock rallied 14 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹592.65. A combined 2.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday thus far.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results

In Q4FY26, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reported a healthy set of results with revenue growth of 16.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹218 crore . Double digit growth was seen across categories. Primarily, the growth was led by cookers and gas stoves with increasing adoption of electric cooking appliances owing to Iran-US war led LPG supply constraints. However, revenue declined sequentially by 10.8 per cent due to post festive demand slow down. Profit after tax reported at ₹11.4 crore up by 27 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ.

EBITDA reported at ₹19.5 crore with EBITDA margins of 8.94 per cent which increased by 24 bps YoY and 70 bps QoQ. Gross margins declined by 107 bps YoY and 61 bps QoQ to 38.2 per cent, which can be largely associated to increased raw material prices due to geopolitical tensions. The further details are awaited over management’s commentary, ICICI Securities said in a note.

‘Butterfly’ is amongst the Top 3 Brands in India in kitchen and small domestic appliances. It has diverse product portfolio, with variants adapted to meeting consumer needs. It has 4 core products – Mixer Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Gas Stove, Wet Grinders and backed by a full suite of small domestic appliances.

The management said, in FY26 the company focused on building a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and profitability. The company undertook several strategic measures across organizational restructuring, capability enhancement, brand refresh, innovation roadmap development and cost optimisation initiatives to strengthen the business for the long term, the management said.

Select kitchen categories (induction cooktops, kettles, electric rice cookers) are likely to benefit due to LPG shortage, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said. The brokerage firm forecasted 20 per cent YoY growth in Butterfly in Q4.

Geojit Investments view on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige, the flagship company of the TTK group, is India’s leading kitchen and home appliance company, renowned for its innovative products like pressure cookers and cookware.

Demand outlook remains favourable, as the broader kitchenware and appliances market benefits from premiumisation, replacement demand, and stronger consumption aided by GST cuts and lower interest rates. Strategic investments of ₹200 crore over three years will weigh on near-term margins but aim to deliver sustainable cost efficiencies and long-term growth, analysts at Geojit Investments said in the Q3 result update.

Rising input costs could pressure margins in the coming quarters, though selective pricing and supply-chain optimization should partly offset the impact. Exports outlook remains mixed given tariff and geo-political challenges, while domestic consumption and premiumization trends provide a strong growth runway, the brokerage firm said.

TTK is expanding capacity, talent, and distribution, targeting ~1,000 Xclusive stores and leveraging the Judge brand for mass portfolio. However, currently, the stock quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹566 per share. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.