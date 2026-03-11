Household appliances stocks: TTK, Stove Kraft rally upto 15% in weak market

Household appliances companies TTK Prestige and Stove Kraft ’s share prices rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market. Among the individual stocks, TTK Prestige has surged 15 per cent to ₹556 on the BSE in intra-day trade, while Stove Kraft shares rallied 7 per cent to ₹523.55 in intra-day trade.

At 10:19 AM, TTK Prestige was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹536.85, as compared to 0.6 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of the household appliances company had hit a 52-week low of ₹442.05 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹772.80 on October 10, 2025.

Why are household appliance stocks in focus?

As per media sources, panic buying of induction cooktops has surged on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply across several cities.

Platforms reported sharp spikes in demand, with discounts and targeted promotions driving rapid sell-outs of certain models as households and small eateries look for alternatives to gas-based cooking.

The trend could benefit companies manufacturing induction cooktops and related appliances such as TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, and Bajaj Electricals. Contract manufacturers such as Epack, Elin, and alike supplying appliances to brands could also see incremental orders if the shift sustains, ICICI Securities said in a note.

However, the current spike appears largely panic-driven. A prolonged LPG supply disruption or structurally higher LPG prices could meaningfully accelerate and create a noticeable demand tailwind for appliance manufacturers, the brokerage firm said.

TTK Prestige primarily operates in the kitchen appliances segment with a wide range of product categories. The product categories broadly consist of pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, domestic kitchen electrical appliances, not being white goods, and select home small domestic appliances.

Stove Kraft is one of the leading brands for home & kitchen appliances in India, one of the dominant players for pressure cookers, and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free-standing hobs, cooktops, and non-stick cookware. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.