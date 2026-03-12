Household appliances TTK, Butterfly, Stove Kraft fall 14% from day's high

Shares of household appliances companies such as TTK Prestige Stove Kraft , Bajaj Electricals, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances have slipped up to 14 per cent from their respective intra-day highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on profit booking. These stocks surged by up to 15 per cent in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the market prices of TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, Bajaj Electricals, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances have zoomed by up to 36 per cent on reports that panic buying of induction cooktops has surged on quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply across several cities.

Among the individual stocks, TTK Prestige has surged 15 per cent to ₹613.5 on the NSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock zoomed 36 per cent from the level of ₹451.80 on March 9, 2026.

However, the stock declined 9 per cent to hit an intra-day low of ₹560.05 today. At 11:38 AM, TTK Prestige was quoting 6 per cent higher, as compared to a 0.7 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Stove Kraft’s share price has slipped 14 per cent to ₹522.5 from its intra-day high of ₹608.4 on the NSE. Currently, the stock is quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹523.70, data shows.

TTK Prestige primarily operates in the kitchen appliances segment with a wide range of product categories. The product categories broadly consist of pressure cookers, cookware, gas stoves, domestic kitchen electrical appliances, not being white goods, and select home small domestic appliances.

Stove Kraft is one of the leading brands for home & kitchen appliances in India, one of the dominant players for pressure cookers, and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free-standing hobs, cooktops, and non-stick cookware.

After a surge in demand for induction cooktops, offline and online retailers are witnessing an uptick in the sale of products like electric cookers, kettles, and air fryers as concerns grow over potential disruptions in the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Business Standard reported.

The trend could benefit companies manufacturing induction cooktops and related appliances such as TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, and Bajaj Electricals. Contract manufacturers such as Epack, Elin, and alike supplying appliances to brands could also see incremental orders if the shift sustains, ICICI Securities said in a note.

However, the current spike appears largely panic-driven. A prolonged LPG supply disruption or structurally higher LPG prices could meaningfully accelerate and create a noticeable demand tailwind for appliance manufacturers, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Iran has agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz following diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran, Business Standard reported, quoting sources. However, the Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the development, the report said.