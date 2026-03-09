How to trade RIL, ONGC, OMCs stocks as crude oil prices soar 78% in 9 days?
Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza helps decode a trading strategy in oil & gas related stocks as Crude Oil prices surge to a multi-year high around $119 per barrel on Monday.
Rex Cano Mumbai
Shares of oil & gas related companies such as Reliance Industries, ONGC, Oil India, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil (IOC) tumbled up to 8 per cent in Monday's intra-day trade as crude oil prices soared to multi-year highs. The US WTI Crude Oil futures soared hit an intra-day high of $119.43 per barrel its highest point since May 2025. In the process, crude oil prices were up 78 per cent when compared with the February close of $67.02. Similarly, Brent oil prices quoted around $118 levels in today's trading session as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the West Asia. Back home, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) bore the brunt of the selling with BPCL falling up to 8.5 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹323. BPCL and IOC dropped around 5 per cent each. ALSO READ | Oil above $100 may trigger 10% Nifty correction, drag P/E to 18x: ICICI Sec Citing rising crude oil prices, and a weak rupee, foreign brokerage firm UBS has cut earnings estimates on OMCs and downgraded the stocks to 'Neutral' rating. READ MORE Meanwhile, among oil producers, ONGC and Oil India quoted with a loss of nearly 4 per cent each, while Reliance Industries recouped losses and traded on a flat note on Monday. At the lowest point on Monday, the Nifty Oil & Gas index shed 7.2 per cent thus far in March, since the start of Iran war. Mahanagar Gas, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Petronet LNG, GAIL (India), Gujarat State Petronet and Indraprastha Gas are the major losers - down 11 - 17 per cent. ALSO READ | Is Nifty headed towards a bear phase? Analyst warns 19,000-mark Given this background, here's a technical outlook on oil & gas stocks by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza.
Reliance Industries (RIL)Current Market Price: ₹1,403
Reliance Industries is currently showing relative strength compared to many frontline stocks, as it continues to hold above a key multi-week support zone around ₹1,340, says Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. In case of a dip, the analyst sees the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed near ₹1,280 as the major support. "From a trading perspective, ₹1,340 should be treated as the immediate stop-loss level, while ₹1,280 acts as a stronger positional support. Fresh entries at current levels are not ideal; investors should wait for dips toward support zones to accumulate or average," suggests Kamble.
Oil IndiaCurrent Market Price: ₹468
Oil India is holding above key moving averages, indicating a stable medium-term trend, reckons the analyst from Bonanza. "The rising trendline from ₹326 remains intact and supports the bullish structure. Immediate resistance lies near ₹500–₹533, while support is placed around ₹460–₹438," notes Kamble.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)Current Market Price: ₹270
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)Current Market Price: ₹332
BPCL is trading around ₹328 after a sharp decline, breaking below the key support zone near ₹345. The stock was previously moving within an ascending channel, but today's selling pressure pushed the price toward the lower trendline support around ₹320–₹325, cautions the analyst. Increased trading volume during the decline indicates strong bearish momentum, warns Kamble. Technically, the price fell below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, signalling short-term weakness, while the 100-day EMA near ₹360 acts as a major resistance, says the analyst from Bonanza.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)Current Market Price: ₹379
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 1:55 PM IST