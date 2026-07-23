HPCL drops 5% on first loss in 14 quarters on crude spike: Buy, sell, hold?

HPCL Q1 results review: HPCL's share price fell on Thursday after the state-owned refiner posted a steep loss in its Q1FY27 results. The performance for the April–June quarter was affected due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

At 11:05 AM, HPCL's share price was trading 2.64 per cent lower at ₹383.75 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.39 per cent at 23,986.80. In intraday trade, the stock fell 4.8 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹376.55 per share.

HPCL Q1 results highlights:

HPCL reported a net loss of ₹12,264 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to a profit of ₹4,110 crore in Q1FY26. This was HPCL's first quarterly loss since Q3FY23.

The company's total income rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.45 trillion in Q1FY27 from ₹1.20 trillion in Q1FY26.

HPCL reported a 0.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in product sales to 13.12 mt in Q1FY27, while petrol and diesel sales climbed 8.1 per cent to 8.8 mt.

HPCL's refineries processed 6.52 mt of crude oil during Q1FY27, operating at 107 per cent of its installed capacity.

The company's flagship Visakh refinery processed 3.97 mt of crude oil, with capacity utilisation of 106 per cent, while the Mumbai refinery processed 2.55 mt, operating at 108 per cent capacity.

Brokerages’ view on HPCL post Q1 Results

Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target ₹395

MOFSL noted that HPCL’s Ebitda loss stood 37 per cent higher than its estimate at ₹161.3 billion due to weaker-than-estimated marketing margins.

The brokerage said that HPCL's LPG under-recovery stood at ₹55.9 billion versus ₹13.4 billion in Q4FY26. The company has a cumulative negative net buffer of ₹164 billion due to the under-recovery on LPG cylinders.

Given the above observations the brokerage maintained a "Buy" call on the stock with an unchnaged target price of ₹395

Nomura | Neutral | Target ₹440

Nomura also noted that HPCL's Ebitda loss of ₹161 billion was worse than their estimate for a ₹139 billion loss, largely due to higher-than-expected losses in fuel retailing.

The brokerage further added that, oil prices remain volatile due to which near-term earnings visibility for OMCs continues to be clouded. However, "we believe that the oil market would return to a surplus, absent any geopolitical events. HPCL’s Rajasthan (Barmer) refinery cum petchem complex started operations on 22 June. We expect a gradual ramp up to 100 per cent utilisation in FY28F."

It said that the Barmer complex being a JV will be accounted as equity income in consolidated financials. "We maintain our Neutral rating on HPCL given its high sensitivity to Brent crude price arising out of its higher fuel marketing exposure versus peers".

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