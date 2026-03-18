HPCL, IDBI Bank, L&T: Top wealth destroyers of West Asia war; strategy here

Oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), PCBL Chemical, Signatureglobal (India), Sapphire Foods and Redington are among the top wealth destroyers in the Nifty 500 pack due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, having lost up to 36 per cent since the war began on February 28, according to ACE Equity data.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: Iran's Larijani killed; Trump decries Nato snub IDBI Bank has been the top loser in the pack, down 36 per cent, while oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL, IOC have lost between 21 per cent – 23 per cent during this period. The Nifty 500 index, meanwhile, has lost around 6.5 per cent, while the Nifty 50 lost 6.3 per cent.

For OMCs, analysts suggest the fall in stock prices reflects, to some extent, the pain on account of higher crude oil prices that surged past the $100 a barrel (bbl) mark as the Strait of Hormuz through which around 20 per cent of the world’s oil & gas supply passes through, got impacted amid the West Asia conflict.

Top losers Gagan Dixit, an analyst tracking the sector at Elara Capital notes that at the current Brent price of $100/bbl, earnings could drop sharply by around 90-190 per cent without a retail price hike, tax cut, or higher LPG subsidy. Beyond $110/bbl, the burden of higher crude oil prices could shift from the government to consumers, he warns.

“Among OMCs, HPCL & BPCL are most exposed due to their higher retail volume relative to refining capacity. IOCL is better placed among OMCs due to a higher refining share but remains vulnerable if crude stays high and the retail price is unchanged,” Dixit said.

Shares of IDBI Bank, on the other hand, lost steam on reports that the government may call off the stake sale in the bank. The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had been planning to sell a 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of the Centre’s broader privatisation programme aimed at reducing state ownership in the banking sector. READ ABOUT IT HERE

As an investing strategy, G Chokkalimgam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research suggests investors evaluate each stock on a case-to-case basis.

ALSO READ: West Asia turmoil: How to navigate current mkt correction, where to invest? "I would stay away from OMCs as they would need to hike fuel prices to compensate for their losses due to higher crude oil prices. This doesn't seem to be the case as things stand. Redington, too, does not seem too exciting at these levels. L&T, on the other hand, can be bought on dips as there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the company. The stock has been punished excessively due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

For L&T, analysts at Emkay Global see around 10 per cent impact on FY26 order inflow, basis the order prospect pipeline.

“For L&T, 12,000-15,000 workers are presently working in West Asia. We see potential risk in terms of execution delay and deferral of fresh awarding in the near-term. The stock has reacted negatively, and the core business is trading at FY27/28E P/E of 23/19x. Retain 'Buy' rating, with sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 4,800 levels," wrote Ashwani Sharma and Abhishek Taparia, analysts tracking the company at Emkay Global.