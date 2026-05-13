HPCL jumps 3% after Q4FY26 results; board declares final dividend of ₹19.25

HPCL share price today: Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) gained more than 3 per cent in intraday trade today to make a high of ₹381.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the state-run oil marketing company reported its numbers for the March 2026 quarter. Shares of(HPCL) gained more than 3 per cent in intraday trade today to make a high of ₹381.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the state-run oil marketing company reported its numbers for the March 2026 quarter.

HPCL shares have remained under pressure so far in 2026 amid a sharp rise crude price due to West Asia war. The counter has corrected 24 per cent in the period as against a decline of 10 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

As of 12:35 PM, HPCL shares were seen outperforming the markets with a gain of 2.1 per cent at ₹378. A total of 6 million equities changed hands, as per the NSE data. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.7 per cent. HPCL Q4 results

HPCL, one of leading public sector OMCs, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,06 crore in Q4 FY26, up 77 per cent o n Y-o-Y basis. The PSU had earned a net profit of ₹3,415 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal (FY25).

On Standalone basis, HPCL clocked a net profit of ₹4,901.5 crore the March quarter of FY2026, up by more than 45 per cent from ₹3,355 crore reported in the March quarter of FY2025.

The company's consolidated total income for the reporting quarter increased marginally to ₹1.24 trillion. The same was at ₹1.19 trillion in a year ago period. HPCL dividend 2026 Meanwhile, the board of HPCL has declared a final dividend of ₹19.25 per share of ₹10 face value for the financial year 2026 and set August 14 as the record date.