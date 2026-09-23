HUL, Dabur India trade near Covid lows: Reasons, strategy decoded
Analysts flag that over the years the market closed the valuation gap built for double-digit growth in these FMCG stocks, as earnings remained muted owing to tepid volume growth and high inflation.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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FMCG stocks have underperformed thus far in 2026, with the Nifty FMCG index down nearly 18 per cent as against a 6.5 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. ITC with a 34 per cent crack has been a major drag on the FMCG index. That apart, Godrej Consumer Products, Emami, Patanjali Foods, United Breweries and Dabur India tanked in the range of 23-29 per cent, shows ACE Equity data. A closer look at Dabur India shows that the stock tested the Covid-19 nadir of ₹386, as it dropped to a low of ₹368 in September. Similarly, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) came within 4 per cent striking distance of the March 2020 low of ₹1,850 this month, shows data. Among other FMCG stocks, Bata India has been trading below the Covid lows since December 2025. At current levels, Bata India trades roughly 40 per cent below the March 2020 lows.
What's ailing these 3 FMCG stocks?G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research reckons market turbulence, FIIs selling, rural demand and inflation as the key factors behind the underperformance. "The market has witnessed turbulence since September 2024, weighed partly by persistent FIIs selling," says Chokkalingam. FIIs have mainly sold large-cap stocks, and a vast majority of FMCG stocks fall under this category, explains the analyst. According to the NSE data, Bata India tumbled nearly 60 per cent from its September 2024 high; while HUL and Dabur India shed 34 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.
Further, Chokkalingam points out that FMCG sector faced demand problem in the first half of the last six years, resulting in poor single-digit volume growth. Whereas, in the second phase, volumes saw an uptick post the GST reforms, but tapered-off as high inflation dented sentiment. Vaqarjaved Khan, Sr. Fundamental analyst at Angel One highlighted that tepid earnings weighed on these stocks. Several years of flat earnings ran into multiples built for double-digit growth, and the market has closed that gap. says the analyst. "Add roughly 10 per cent raw material inflation squeezing gross margins, a mass consumer still holding back on discretionary spends, and quick-commerce-led challenger brands chipping away at the distribution moat that once justified the premium," are among the other concerns, adds Khan. Meanwhile, Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President-Fundamental Research at SBI Securities reckons that prolonged weakness in the consumption environment and rising competitive intensity have kept the broader consumer space under pressure, with only a handful of companies offering superior earnings-growth visibility generating meaningful investor interest.
What lies ahead for HUL, Bata India, Dabur?Going ahead, Khan believes that HUL and Dabur look close to done with de-rating, and are now valued nearer the high single-digit growth they actually deliver. The risk-reward shall improves once volume picks up and input costs cool. The analyst, however, flags that Bata India remains an outlier, still expensive on depressed earnings. He suggests to wait for clear evidence of a real turnaround, before stepping in. Shah reckons that, overall a meaningful recovery in volume growth remains critical for consumption-oriented companies. Any sustained re-rating is likely to depend on a visible acceleration in earnings growth rather than attractive valuations alone. In case of HUL and Dabur India the near-term growth will be focused on premiumization, increasing penetration, product and distribution expansion; while recovery in discretionary consumption would be the key trigger for Bata India, says Shah. Chokkalingam cautions that poor rainfall and rising inflation would weigh on rural demand, tempering revival hopes for the FMCG sector in the near future. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock/stocks belong to the respective analyst/brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : FMCG stocks Hindustan Unilever ITC and HUL The Smart Investor Bata India Dabur India Market trends FMCG sector
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 2:48 PM IST