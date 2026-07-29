HUL rebounds 4% a day after earnings-led rout; brokerages see 18-24% upside

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) rebounded 4 per cent on Wednesday, July 29, a day after losing 7 per cent following June quarter earnings , as brokerages reiterated their bullish views on the counter.

Steady volume growth and stable outlook drive their positive stance on HUL shares, with the recent correction suggesting that downside risks are limited. Brokerage targets signal an 18-24 per cent upside from last close.

HUL share price hit the day's high of ₹2,105.05, up 4.04 per cent over the last closing price of ₹2,023.15.

What did brokerages say on HUL stock

Resilient margin delivery despite inflation pressures and unchanged guidance on demand and margin trends, prompted JM Financial to upgrade HUL stock to 'Buy' from 'Add' earlier.

"We believe initiatives led by the new CEO – sharper portfolio interventions, investment behind categories and intensified omni-channel execution – are in the right direction, and benefits are visible from acceleration in sales growth over past few quarters," JM Financial said.

Also Read | Unilever India signals more price hikes as commodity inflation persists It added that inflationary scenario augurs well for HUL as it accelerates share gains from unorganised and regional players, and has adequate levers to navigate the current volatile environment.

Earnings visibility remains intact and following the recent correction, stock trades at 39x FY28E (below its LT average), which restricts downsides, the brokerage adding, while revising the target price on HUL stock to ₹2,425 (45x Jun’28E) from ₹2,435 earlier.

However, Elara Capital has lowered its margin estimates by 37 bps and 59 bps for FY27 and FY28, respectively amid higher input costs. It largely maintained its revenue growth estimates Against this backdrop, it reiterated its 'Accumulate' rating on the counter, with a lower target price of ₹2,390.

Lastly, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that HUL remains focused on topline growth, backed by volume acceleration alongside new launches across categories and channels. The company has unveiled its ‘Unified India’ strategy to streamline the organizational structure, accelerating decision-making and execution.

"Despite concerns around rising crude prices and macro volatility, HUL believes it is well positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies, and strengthening omnichannel capabilities.

Further, the company announced ₹20 billion of capex toward premium and high growth categories and remains optimistic about delivering better performance in FY27 vs FY26," MOFSL said. It reiterated its 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,500.

HUL Q1 Results

HUL's net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) was down 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,673 crore in the quarter ended June, while net sales were up 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y in the reporting quarter at ₹17,341 crore. Both the figures though missed Bloomberg estimates, which sparked a selloff in the counter.

Growth was led by 14 per cent uptick in Home care and 12 per cent in Beauty and Well Being (B&W), which was encouraging and the strongest in the past three years.