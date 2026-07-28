HUL share price tanks over 5% after Q1 earnings miss; PAT falls Y-o-Y

Hindustan Unilever's shares declined over 5 per cent after the FMCG major reported a weaker-than-expected Q1FY27 (April-June) performance. Consolidated net profit fell 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,673 crore from ₹2,756 crore in the year-ago quarter, missing market expectations. HUL attributed this decline to a one-off tax credit in the corresponding quarter.

As of 10:32 AM, the company's stock price was trading 3.27 per cent lower at ₹2,105 apiece, compared to Nifty 50's gain og 0.01 per cent at 23,999.50. Intraday, the company's share price fell 5.15 per cent to ₹2,062.70.

Analysts had expected profit for the quarter under review to increase in the range of 9-10 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis, while the operating margins were expected to remain stable at around 23 per cent.

HUL's revenue for Q1FY27 from operations rose 10.1 per cent to ₹17,341 crore from ₹15,757 in the year-ago quarter.

The company's profit after tax before exceptional items increased 9.3 per cent to ₹2,731 crore from ₹2,498 crore. The latest quarter included a net exceptional charge of ₹75 crore, compared with ₹125 crore a year earlier. HUL said the current charge included ₹115 crore of restructuring expenses, partly offset by a ₹45 crore profit from the disposal of surplus assets.

HUL's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.4 per cent to ₹3,947 crore from ₹3,640 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed by 40 basis points to 23 per cent from 23.4 per cent.

HUL share price

Hindustan Unilever’s stock performance has remained under pressure across multiple time frames, with the stock declining 13.95 per cent over the past one year compared with a 2.68 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. The stock has also underperformed the benchmark over the longer term, with a 3-year decline of 18.71 per cent against a 22.26 per cent gain in the index.

In the near term, HUL shares have fallen 3.37 per cent over the past month and 1.94 per cent in the last week, while the Nifty 50 saw relatively smaller declines. Over five years, the stock has delivered a negative return of 11.03 per cent, lagging the broader market’s 52.90 per cent rise.

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