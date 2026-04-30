HUL shares slip 3% despite 20% growth in Q4 PAT; ₹22 dividend declared

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped over 3 per cent in today’s trade after the company reported its Q4FY26 results, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As of 11 AM, HUL shares were down 2.9 per cent at ₹2,247 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with 2.5 million equities changing hands.

According to an exchange filing, the Horlicks maker's consolidated PAT stood at ₹2,992 crore in the March quarter. The company had earned a net profit of ₹2,464 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹16,172 crore in the reporting quarter as against ₹16,172 crore a year ago. This translates into an increase of 8.13 per cent Y-o-Y.

This was "driven by 6 per cent Underlying Volume Growth," HUL said in its earnings statement.

HUL's total expenses came in at ₹16,615 crore, up 7.2 per cent from the same quarter in the last fiscal. Its total income, which includes other income, was up 5.01 per cent to ₹16,580 crore.

Fir the entire fiscal year 2026 (FY26), the company reported a profit of ₹15,059 crore (including gains from divestment in Nutritionalab Pvt Ltd in the fourth quarter), while total income rose 4.6 per cent to Rs 65,219 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of HUL has approved a final dividend of Rs 22 per share of Re 1 face value for FY26.