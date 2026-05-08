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HURL listing expected in current fiscal; stake sale may fetch ₹6,000 crore

The government plans to offload a 10-11 per cent stake in HURL and list the fertiliser PSU in the current financial year, according to a senior official

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Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

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The government is eyeing completion of the disinvestment in Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) by offloading 10-11 per cent of its stake and listing the public sector undertaking (PSU) on exchanges in the current financial year, according to a senior official.
 
The fertiliser major’s listing is likely to fetch around ₹6,000 crore, the official said on condition of anonymity. NTPC Ltd, Coal India (CIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) own an 89 per cent combined stake in HURL.
 
The three promoter PSUs own around 29.8 per cent share each in HURL, with the Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL) being the other two partners.
 
HURL, incorporated in 2016, has three operational gas-based fertiliser plants located at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Barauni in Bihar and Sindri in Jharkhand. Each of the three units has an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (mpta), totaling over 38 lakh mtpa.
 
The plan is to list at least one of the two other subsidiaries of NTPC — North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and THDC India Ltd — in the current fiscal and the process to engage with merchant bankers is also expected to start soon, the official said. "We are looking at the listing of HURL and at least one of the other two companies this year," they said.
 
THDC India is a 75:25 joint venture between NTPC and the Uttar Pradesh government. It is a major player in power generation through solar, hydro, thermal and pumped storage. NEEPCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, operates in the hydro, thermal and solar power segments.
 
Topics : Disinvestment IPOs NTPC