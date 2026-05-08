HURL listing expected in current fiscal; stake sale may fetch ₹6,000 crore

The fertiliser major’s listing is likely to fetch around ₹6,000 crore, the official said on condition of anonymity. NTPC Ltd, Coal India (CIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) own an 89 per cent combined stake in HURL.

The three promoter PSUs own around 29.8 per cent share each in HURL, with the Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL) being the other two partners.

HURL, incorporated in 2016, has three operational gas-based fertiliser plants located at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Barauni in Bihar and Sindri in Jharkhand. Each of the three units has an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes per annum (mpta), totaling over 38 lakh mtpa.

The plan is to list at least one of the two other subsidiaries of NTPC — North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) and THDC India Ltd — in the current fiscal and the process to engage with merchant bankers is also expected to start soon, the official said. "We are looking at the listing of HURL and at least one of the other two companies this year," they said.