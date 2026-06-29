Hynix, Samsung: Why is Chris Wood betting big on these South Korean companies?

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has increased his investment in Hynix, a South Korean semiconductor company that manufactures dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and flash memory chips, and Samsung Electronics.

The investment comes at a time when most investors are dumping artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor-related stocks in Korea on valuation concerns.

Yet, Wood has hiked his exposure to Hynix and Samsung Electronics that have lost around 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively in the last five trading sessions.

ALSO READ: Samsung to unveil $648 bn investment plan as AI boom reshapes South Korea South Korea's frontline index, Kospi, tanked over 16 per cent, triggering multiple 20-minute trading halts last week. The crash was triggered by massive sell-offs in semiconductor giants, analysts said, amid overstretched tech valuations, rising input costs that threaten consumer demand, and heightened retail leverage.

On Monday, the index slipped another 2.2 per cent intra-day and was trading at 8,217 levels.

Wood’s investment strategy

While hyperscaler cloud providers face margin pressures, Wood views memory producers as the most leveraged way to play the relentless AI investment cycle.

The DRAM industry, he feels, has changed structurally in the last few months, and that the related companies should now be valued on a price-to-earnings (PE) basis rather than on a price-to-book (P/BV) basis.

“And by this measure these companies still look cheap. Hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron are now trading at 7.8x, 6.8x and 9.2x consensus 12-month forward earnings,” Wood wrote in his weekly newsletter to investors, GREED & fear.

ALSO READ: S Korean shares fall 8%, set for worst week since March on US tech selloff Another key reason for investing in these companies at the current levels, Wood said, is hope of a higher dividend and a possible buyback.

"With GREED & fear hearing talks that Hynix will generate a remarkable $400 billion of free cash flow in the next two years, there is the growing potential for Hynix to pay out special dividends or announce share buybacks," he said.

Portfolio churn

Investment in Hynix and Kioxia, Wood said, will be included in the global long-only portfolio with an initial 4 per cent weighting each, with the investments in Alphabet and Alibaba removed, while the existing investment in Samsung Electronics will be increased by one percentage point.

Similarly, for the international long-only portfolio which does not invest in US equities, Wood has made an investment in Hynix with a 4 per cent weighting, while the investment in Samsung Electronics was increased by one percentage point. This, he said, will be paid for by removing the investment in Alibaba.

Wood has also done away with his investment in PolicyBazaar and made an investment in Hynix in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio.

“Finally, in the India long-only portfolio, the investment in Ambuja Cements will be removed, while the investments in GMR Airports, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions will be reduced by two percentage points, one percentage point and one percentage point respectively,” he wrote.