Hyundai among 3 stock ideas for today from Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – technical research at Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Sachin Gupta, Choice Broking

PGIL

Buy PGIL in cash around ₹1320 | Stop loss: ₹1265 | Target: ₹1400-1450

On the weekly chart, PGIL has given a breakout from a Pole & Flag pattern, supported by higher trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest.

The stock is also maintaining a higher-top and higher-bottom formation, while taking support from the 50-week EMA, which reflects underlying bullish strength in the short term.

On the daily chart, the RSI has witnessed a positive crossover and is currently hovering around the 66 level, further supporting the ongoing bullish trend and indicating the possibility of continued upward momentum.

Hence, traders can look for buying opportunities around ₹1,320, with a stop-loss at ₹1,265 and upside targets of ₹1,400 and ₹1,450.

HYUNDAI

Buy HYUNDAI in cash above ₹2130 | Stop loss: ₹2050 | Target: ₹2250-2300

On the daily chart, Hyundai Motor India is showing signs of a potential rebound after taking support near the ₹2,055–2,060 zone, which has acted as an important support level.

The stock has formed a bullish recovery candle from this support, while the RSI has bounced from the lower zone and is turning upward, indicating improving momentum.

A sustained move above the ₹2,125–2,130 zone could strengthen the bullish setup and open the possibility of an upward move toward ₹2,250 and ₹2,300.

Hence, traders can look for buying opportunities around ₹2,120–2,130, with a stop-loss below ₹2,055 for the upside target of 2250/2300.

HBL Engineering

BUY HBLENGINE in cash at ₹806 | Stop loss: ₹760 | Target: ₹850-880

HBL Engineering is showing a positive technical setup, with the stock witnessing strong buying interest after rebounding from the ₹690–₹710 support zone.

The stock has reclaimed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while RSI at 70.24 and a positive MACD indicate strong momentum. ADX near 30 further confirms improving trend strength.

With the overall technical structure remaining bullish, the stock can be considered for buying at 806 with a stop-loss of 760 for the upside target of 850/880.