Hyundai Motor defies 35% profit slump to surge 9%; what do analysts say?

Hyundai Motor Q1 results review: Hyundai Motor India's share price gained nearly 9 per cent on Friday after the company reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Thursday. Analysts remained mixed on the company's result outcome and guidance for FY27.

Hyundai Motor's counter at 10:52 AM was trading 9.01 per cent higher at ₹2,200 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.13 per cent at 24,348.55. In intraday trade, the stock rose 9.03 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹2,202.60 per share.

Hyundai Motor Q1 results highlights:

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s consolidated profit after tax fell 35.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹888.62 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue from operations edged lower while total expenses increased. Consolidated revenue from operations declined 0.5 per cent to ₹16,334.63 crore from ₹16,412.88 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total expenses rose 4.2 per cent to ₹15,407.35 crore from ₹14,780.47 crore.

Profit before tax declined 34.9 per cent to ₹1,201.65 crore from ₹1,847.20 crore.

Basic earnings per share fell to ₹10.94 from ₹16.85.

Brokerages’ view on Hyundai Motor post Q1 Results

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage maintains a 'Hold' on the automaker with a target price of ₹2,069. Nirmal Bang noted that while the management has reiterated its FY27 guidance, "we remain cautious on the export outlook given Hyundai's meaningful exposure to the Middle East markets."

It added that domestic growth should be supported by recent launches and two new mid-size SUVs slated for the festive season, while an improving product cadence over the next two years is expected to strengthen both domestic volumes and exports. However, near-term margins are likely to remain under pressure due to Pune plant stabilisation costs, commodity inflation, and an adverse export mix. "We believe much of the recovery is already priced in, limiting near-term upside," the brokerage added.

JM Financial

The brokerage noted that Hyundai Motor India reported Q1FY27 Ebitda margin of 9.3 per cent, in line with JM Financial's estimates. The sequential contraction is attributable to cost inflation (100bps), production disruption and geopolitical conflict, partially offset by price hikes, cost-reduction efforts and currency tailwinds.

JM Financial factored in 8.5 per cent and 8.2 per cent domestic volume growth for FY27E and FY28E. On exports, the brokerage highlighted that the management remains confident of a strong recovery aided by the commencement of Exter and Verna shipments and healthy demand for the ‘all-new’ Venue

JM Financial has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by around 2 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively, factoring in expected benefits from new vehicle launches and price hikes.

The brokerage has maintained its 'Add' rating on Hyundai Motor India and increased its target price to ₹2,130 from ₹1,950.

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