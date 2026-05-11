Hyundai Motor India up 5% post Q4 results; brokerages eye steady outlook

Shares of Hyundai Motor India were high in demand on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Monday, May 11, after the company reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The investor sentiment was further supported by favourable brokerage commentary, with HDFC Securities upgrading the stock to ‘Add’, while JM Financial reiterated its ‘Add’ rating.

Following the announcements, Hyundai Motor India shares rose 4.92 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,944 apiece on the NSE on Monday. Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher. At 1:00 PM, Hyundai Motor India shares were trading at ₹1,908.90 apiece, up 3.03 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,852.80 per share.

Hyundai Motor India Q4FY26 results

For Q4FY26, Hyundai Motor India reported a 22.22 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,255.6 crore, compared with ₹1,614.3 crore in Q4FY25. However, on a sequential basis, PAT rose 1.72 per cent from ₹1,234.4 crore in Q3FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 5.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,916.2 crore from ₹17,940.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue increased 5.24 per cent from ₹17,973.5 crore in Q3FY26.

Ebitda declined 22.38 per cent to ₹1,966 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹2,532.7 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, Ebitda fell 2.59 per cent from ₹2,018.3 crore in Q3FY26.

The automaker also announced a dividend of ₹21 per share, or 210 per cent on the face value of ₹10 per share.

JM Financial: Add | Target price: ₹1,950

Analysts at JM Financial retained their ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,950, valuing the company at 23x FY28E EPS.

Saksham Kaushal, Nitin Agrawal, and Sahil Malik of JM Financial have factored in 8.5 per cent domestic volume growth for FY27E amid heightened competitive intensity.

On exports, the management guided for 8–10 per cent growth, supported by overseas shipments of Exter and Verna, along with improving traction in the all-new Venue. The brokerage estimates export volume growth of around 10 per cent for FY27E.

On margins, Hyundai Motor India expects operating leverage, cost optimisation, and calibrated price hikes — including one expected in May 2026 — to partially offset cost pressures. The company maintained its Ebitda margin guidance of 11–14 per cent.

“Factoring in near-term cost inflation, we estimate FY27 Ebitda margin at 11.6 per cent (versus 12.2 per cent in FY26). Accordingly, we are marginally revising estimates; maintain ADD with a TP of ₹1,950,” said the analysts in a research report.

HDFC Securities: Add | Target price: ₹2,103

HDFC Securities upgraded the stock to ‘Add’ and revised its target price to ₹2,103 by assigning a target P/E multiple of 23x March 2028 EPS, compared with 22x earlier. The revised target price implies an upside of 8.17 per cent from the current market price.

“We are finally sensing some aggression from the management toward domestic growth, market share, and focus on growing exports. While we do not expect the company to revive meaningful market share just yet considering the intensifying competition in the SUV space, we believe the intent and efforts could materialise better in the medium to long term, considering the capability of the parent company. Making HMIL the global production hub for Venue, as well as focus on expanding to other geographies, augurs well,” said the brokerage in its report.

Additionally, HDFC Securities said the current CAFÉ 3 draft, along with the company’s focus on CNG vehicles and the upcoming launch of a dedicated EV in the compact SUV segment, positions Hyundai Motor India better with regard to upcoming CAFÉ 3 norms.