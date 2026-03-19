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Home / Markets / News / ICICI Bank, ICICI Pru Life slip up to 4% as Prudential explores JV exit

ICICI Bank, ICICI Pru Life slip up to 4% as Prudential explores JV exit

UK-based Prudential Plc is considering a divestment of its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, its long-standing joint venture with ICICI Bank, according to a Business Standard report

ICICI Bank

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SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

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ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stocks slipped up to 4 per cent on BSE after reports suggested Prudential is exploring an exit from its life insurance joint venture with ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.  
At 1:41 PM, ICICI Bank shares were trading 1.65 per cent lower at ₹1,268.65 per share, and ICICI Prudential Life share price was down 3.81 per cent at ₹566.8 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 2.41 per cent at 74,858.48.  
UK-based Prudential Plc is considering a divestment of its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, its long-standing joint venture with ICICI Bank, according to a Business Standard report. 
 
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of the British insurance giant, currently maintains a 21.93 per cent equity interest in the publicly traded insurer. ICICI Bank remains the majority shareholder with a 50.95 per cent stake. At current market prices, ICICI Prudential Life commands a valuation of approximately ₹85,393 crore.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE  
In a separate strategic move, Prudential is reportedly exploring a potential investment in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. Sources indicate that the UK firm is in preliminary talks with the Bharti Group-backed insurer for a stake acquisition. The company has also drawn interest from other international insurance players looking to enter or expand in the Indian market. 

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Prudential was one of the first global insurers to establish a presence in India following the liberalization of the domestic insurance sector in the early 2000s. 
ICICI Prudential Life is India’s third-largest private-sector life insurer by new business premium, behind SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance. Based on new business premium, the company reported a market share of 5.7 per cent in FY25, up from 4.8 per cent in FY24, and collected premiums of ₹19,228.63 crore in the first 11 months of the current financial year, a 2.42 per cent year-on-year increase.  READ | ACME Solar Holdings, NTPC Green Energy jump up to 9% in weak market 
Prudential, according to the report, is looking to strengthen its India strategy under Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naveen Tahilyani, who assumed the role last year with oversight of markets including India, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Africa. Tahilyani, previously managing director and CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance, is credited with expanding that business into one of the top six private-sector players. He also serves on the board of ICICI Prudential Life as Prudential’s nominee. 

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Topics : ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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