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Home / Markets / News / ICICI Bank closes market cap gap with HDFC Bank, reaches 95% of rival

ICICI Bank closes market cap gap with HDFC Bank, reaches 95% of rival

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation has risen fourfold over six years, while HDFC Bank's has doubled, narrowing the valuation gap between the two lenders

ICICI Bank

| Image: Bloomberg

Shilpa Rangarajan
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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ICICI Bank is rapidly catching up with HDFC Bank in market capitalisation, at Rs 10.43 trillion. The bank is just Rs 0.5 trillion short of surpassing HDFC Bank's market capitalisation to become India’s largest private-sector bank by market value.
 
In 2023, when HDFC Bank merged with HDFC, the combined market capitalisation of the bank worked out to Rs 12.37 trillion, or nearly twice the size of ICICI Bank at Rs 6.69 trillion. Since then, HDFC Bank is down 4 per cent annually, while ICICI Bank has seen its price go up by 16 per cent annually.
 
Over the last six years, the market capitalisation of ICICI Bank is up four times, while HDFC Bank's is up two times over the same period.
 
 
Beyond margin pressures and steadier growth for ICICI Bank, leadership friction eroded HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation.
 
Atanu Chakraborty’s abrupt resignation in March 2026 wiped out Rs 1.5 trillion in days. By late August, governance concerns and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan’s planned exit further dragged the valuation down to Rs 10.93 trillion, accelerating ICICI Bank’s convergence.
 

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Topics : ICICI Bank HDFC Bank market capitalisation

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 7:28 PM IST