ICICI Bank extends rally, soars 10% in 4 days; market cap nears ₹11 trn

ICICI Bank share price movement

ICICI Bank's share price extended its up move, hitting a new high of ₹1,526.35, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the private sector lender rallied 7 per cent, while it soared 10 per cent in the past four trading days. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent at 79,757 at 11:04 AM.

A sharp rally in ICICI Bank's stock price lifted the bank's market capitalisation (market cap) toward a record ₹11 trillion. In Friday’s intraday deals, ICICI Bank’s market cap touched ₹10.96 trillion, BSE data shows.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Currently, HDFC Bank with a market cap of ₹11.89 trillion stands at the number one position in the banking sector ranking, followed by ICICI Bank. In the overall ranking of BSE listed companies, ICICI Bank stood at the fifth position, data shows.

What’s driving ICICI Bank share price?

Banking and financial services stocks were among the biggest movers on Dalal Street on Thursday, helped by multiple factors, including the ease in bond yields following an oil price plunge, easing inflationary fears, and steady buying by foreign investors over the last few sessions.

According to stock exchanges' provisional data, on November 5, 2026, foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made a net investment of ₹14,975 crore in Indian equities. Meanwhile, till November 5, 2026, FPIs' net investments totalled ₹22,693 crore in Indian equities, NSDL data shows.

Foreign investors’ net inflow on Thursday was their biggest daily purchase in nearly six years. Earlier, on February 24, 2021, they purchased a net amount of ₹28,739 crore which included a large promoter-driven block deal.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank has held the tide and offers a clean play on best-in-class return on asset (ROA). With an upward turning rate cycle, strong improvement in business growth over the past few quarters and support from lower credit costs, return metrics remain strong, analysts at Elara Capital said in the Q2 result update.

The brokerage firm believes ICICI Bank has demonstrated strong execution across cycles, supported by healthy growth across segments and controlled asset quality. While margins moderated in Q3 and may remain under pressure in Q4, analysts expect net interest margin (NIM) to improve through the rate-hike cycle, aided by deployment into higher-yielding retail assets. Consistent delivery on key operating metrics positions the bank to sustain earnings momentum.

“We remain confident in the strength of the bank’s underlying franchise and view it as our preferred pick among large private sector peers. We stay constructive on its earnings trajectory. We recommend Buy with a SOTP -based target price of ₹1,720, including ₹219 from subsidiary valuation,” analysts at Elara Capital said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that ICICI Bank is well poised to deliver 2.34 per cent/2.38 per cent RoA over FY27/FY28. Asset quality is among the best in the industry, while a healthy contingency buffer at ₹13,100 crore (0.7 per cent of loans) provides comfort. The brokerage firm raised earnings by 3 per cent for FY28E estimating RoA/RoE of 2.4 per cent/17.6 per cent. ICICI Bank remains a top 'Buy' in the sector with a target price of ₹1,750 (2.5x Mar’28E adjusted book value), the brokerage firm said.

ICICI Bank is better positioned, given lower exposure to riskier sectors and a manageable share of SME/unsecured retail loans. The bank is among the strongest deposit franchises and should thus benefit from deposit polarization, while valuations look attractive, analysts at Jefferies said. In the base case, the brokerage firm has a target price of ₹1,750 and in the upside scenario, the stock’s target price is ₹1,860 per share.

ICICI Bank delivered 18 per cent YoY growth in net interest income (NII), higher than Axis at 12 per cent and HDFC Bank at 10 per cent. While core net interest margins (NIMs) fell by 10bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to a rise in the share of corporate loans and FCNR-B. The brokerage firm said it expects the normalization of the asset mix (from bank balances to loans) and benefits from rate hikes (one-third of loans reprice every month) to aid margins going forward. ICICI Bank sees a lower impact from cuts in bancassurance fees due to lower contribution to total income. Bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is at 124 per cent, compared with 113 per cent for HDFC Bank and 119 per cent for Axis Bank, analysts at Jefferies said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.