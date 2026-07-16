ICICI Bank Q1 Preview: Profit likely to be flat; NIMs may remain stable

ICICI Bank Q1 Results Preview: ICICI Bank, India's second biggest private sector lender, is likely to see a slight decline in its April-June quarter (Q1) profit as provisions normalise off an unsustainably low base in Q4FY26. Overall, the brokerages expect ICICI Bank 's business momentum to stay strong, with deposits set to trail advances. The bank is slated to post its June quarter earnings this Saturday (July 18) along with several other leading private banking names like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The company's board recently announced that it would consider the revision of fund raising limit by way of the issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.

Here's what to expect from ICICI Bank's Q1 show:

PAT may fall QoQ; NII stable

According to estimates from brokerages, ICICI Bank could post a 4-5 per cent decline in the Q1 profit on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, while it may remain flat (up 1-2.5 per cent) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Axis Direct pegs PAT at ₹13,062 crore, down 4.7 Q-o-Q and up 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Similarly, Deven Choksey Research sees a 4.4 per cent sequential decline to ₹13,093 crore, even as the figure could grow 2.5 per cent on a yearly basis.

The net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and expended, could grow by 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 3-4 per cent Q-o-Q, according to analysts' estimates, pointing to a steady core operating performance.

NIMs likely to be steady

The fall in yield on assets (YoA) will not be completely offset by the fall in cost of deposits (CoD), resulting in a lower net interest margin (NIM) sequentially, said analysts.

"We estimate NIM roughly 9-10 bps below ICICI's own disclosed NIM based on a consistent gap we have observed over the trailing four quarters; on that basis, our estimate is equivalent to approximately 4.25 per cent on a reported basis," said Deven Choksey Research.

Yield on advances eases 7 bps Q-o-Q to 8.52 per cent and cost of funds falls 13 bps Q-o-Q to 4.10 per cent, both decelerating as repo transmission tapers and term deposit rates hold flat through the quarter, added the brokerage.

Axis Direct said that margins are expected to remain largely steady (+/-2 bps QoQ).

Provisions to revert to normal

Slippages are expected to increase sequentially, driven by seasonality in KCC loans, said Systematix Institutional Equities. The credit cost is also expected to be higher sequentially, it added.

The brokerage sees provisions at ₹13,692 crore compared with ₹962 crore in the preceding quarter, resulting in a 1,324 per cent Q-o-Q growth. The figure could moderate by 24.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, Deven Choksey Research said that it has built in provisions of ₹1280.7 crore

(32bps annualised credit cost) as KCC and agri-linked slippages normalise seasonally across the sector. ICICI's provision buffer of ~84bps of loans remains among the strongest in coverage, giving management room to smooth further volatility, analysts opined.

Key monitorables

NIM outlook, comments on overall growth especially in the unsecured book are the key things that investors must watch out for.

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