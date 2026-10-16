ICICI Bank Q2 Preview: Profit may rise 8-14% YoY, NIM likely to contract

ICICI Bank Q1 Results Preview: ICICI Bank, India's second-biggest private sector lender by market capital, is likely to see tepid July-September quarter (Q2) results as net interest margins are expected to contract in the Q2FY27 earnings result.

Overall, the brokerages expect ICICI Bank's business momentum to stay strong, with a healthy spike in loan distribution. The bank is slated to post its September quarter earnings this Saturday (October 17) along with several other leading private banking names like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Brokerage view on ICICI Bank

Jefferies on ICICI Bank

According to Jefferies’ estimates for ICICI Bank’s Q2FY27 results, net interest income is projected to rise 16 per cent year-on-year and 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹24,900 crore. Core pre-provision operating profit (Core PPoP) is expected to increase 15 per cent y-o-y and 12 per cent q-o-q to ₹19,700 crore. Provisions are estimated at ₹1,900 crore, up 110 per cent y-o-y but down 25 per cent q-o-q, while net profit is projected to grow 8 per cent y-o-y and 18 per cent q-o-q to ₹13,300 crore.

Loans are estimated to rise 26 per cent y-o-y and 21 per cent q-o-q to ₹17.78 lakh crore, while deposits are expected to increase 25 per cent y-o-y and 22 per cent q-o-q to ₹20.17 lakh crore. The slippage ratio is projected at 1.5 per cent, down 10 basis points (bps) y-o-y but up 153 bps q-o-q. Gross non-performing assets are estimated at 1.3 per cent, down 21 bps y-o-y but up 132 bps q-o-q.

Axis Direct on ICICI Bank

Axis Securities estimates ICICI Bank’s net interest income to rise 16 per cent year-on-year and 2.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹24,973 crore in Q2FY27. Non-interest income is projected to increase 13.4 per cent y-o-y to ₹8,587 crore, while pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is expected to grow 18.1 per cent y-o-y to ₹20,428 crore. Net profit is estimated to rise 14.4 per cent y-o-y to ₹14,138 crore, although it is expected to decline 4.5 per cent q-o-q.

The brokerage expects strong business growth and robust deposit mobilisation, supported by foreign currency non-resident bank deposits. However, net interest margins are expected to contract by around 15 basis points q-o-q. Operating expenses are expected to remain contained, while credit costs are likely to remain benign, although provisions for standard assets may increase due to FCNR(B) mobilisation. Key monitorables include the outlook on margins and management commentary on overall growth, particularly in the unsecured lending portfolio.

ICICI Bank share price

The bank's counter gained on Friday. At 12:44 PM, ICICI Bank’s share price was trading 0.57 per cent higher at ₹1,397.40 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.55 per cent at 23,124.65. In intraday trade, the stock gained 0.64 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,398.80 per share.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.