ICICI Bank soars 3%, nears record high; brokerages upbeat on stock

ICICI Bank share price

Share price of ICICI Bank moved higher by 3 per cent to ₹1,374 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock hit a record high of ₹1,500 on July 25, 2025. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank were up 0.60 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE In the past month, ICICI Bank outperformed the market by surging 9 per cent, compared to a 1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock gained 3 per cent, against an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Brokerages upbeat on ICICI Bank stock

Brokerages are upbeat on ICICI Bank, and have a 'Buy' rating with a target price of up to ₹1,860 per share.

ICICI Bank's balance sheet remains protected by heavy excess provisioning and healthy capitalisation. It currently also enjoys high CASA as a proportion of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), giving it a funding cost edge over its nearest competitors. This has helped the bank gather loan market share in prime categories and emerge as a preferred choice for investors within Indian banking names, in the view of analyst at BNP Paribas Securities.

The bank's tech and digital investment efforts appear to have set the benchmark among large private-bank peers. While the iMobile app's popularity provides us with some evidence of the bank's tech and digital focus, its efforts span segments and functions. Its annualised ROE has broken through the 18 per cent barrier in recent quarters, partly aided by low credit costs. It is trading at 2.3x 1-year forward core P/BV and is still attractive vis-à-vis what analyst see as a sustainable core ROE of 17-18 per cent.

The continued dominance amongst large banks in terms of credit growth, hopefully accompanied by a reversal in the fortunes of the capex cycle at some point too, should be key to further stock re-rating. An earnings boost from unwinding of excess provisioning is an important catalyst too, the brokerage firm said maintaing a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹1,860 per share.

ICICI Bank was cautious on loan growth in H1CY26 (January to June 2026) to navigate falling rates, post which growth has consistently improved. Hence, analysts at PL Capital raised loan compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28E by 100bps to 14 per cent. Balance sheet remains strong with CET-1 of 16.4 per cent, LCR of 126 per cent and provision buffer of 84bps. Driven by higher loan growth, lower opex and provisions the brokerage firm raise core profit after tax by average 3.2 per cent. Analysts retains ‘buy’ rating on ICICI Bank with a target price of ₹1,825 from ₹1,800.

Analysts at Elara Capital in the Q4 result update said that they believe ICICI Bank continues to demonstrate strong execution across cycles, with levers in place to sustain superior risk -adjusted returns, supported by healthy growth across segments and controlled asset quality.

The bank’s consistent delivery on key operating metrics positions it well to maintain earnings momentum, even on a high base. Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the stock has seen certain pressure points, but the brokerage firm remains confident on strong underlying and continue to maintain it as our top pick within larger peers. With a robust subsidiary franchise supporting valuation and strong underlying fundamentals, analysts expect ICICI Bank to sustain its premium positioning within the sector. They retained a 'Buy' rating, with a SOTP -based target price of ₹1,783 (unchanged). ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.