Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICICI Life Insurance share price drops 4% from day's high post Q2 results

ICICI Life Insurance share price drops 4% from day's high post Q2 results

ICICI Life Insurance on Tuesday reported 25% YoY jump in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹374.22 crore, backed by 16.6% YoY growth in net premium income at ₹13,803.90 crore.

ICICI Life Insurance

ICICI Life Insurance stock slipped 4% from the day's high after the insurer reported Q2 earnings on Tuesday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share price of ICICI Life Insurance, formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, dropped 4 per cent from the day's high of ₹465.20 on the NSE in Tuesday's trading session to a low of ₹446.30 after the insurer announced its Q2 and H1FY27 results. The stock currently trades close to its 52-week low recorded on October 1, 2026 at ₹441.80 on the NSE. ICICI Life's 52-week high stands at ₹706.80 hit on January 13, 2026. The stock has shed 37 per cent from its 52-week high. At 2:45 PM on Tuesday, the stock traded 2.7 per cent lower at ₹450 with around 25.90 lakh shares traded at the counter on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.5 per cent at 22,687. 

ICICI Life Insurance Q2 results

 ICICI Life Insurance Q2 net profit rose 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹374.22 crore in QFY27 when compared with ₹299.26 crore reported in Q2FY26. Net premium income increased by 16.6 per cent YoY to ₹13,803.90 crore from ₹11,843.10 crore in the same comparable period. Net profit, however, was down 3.1 per cent on a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis. The insurer had posted a net profit of ₹386.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.  
 According to a media release, for the first-half FY27 ended September 2026, ICICI Life Insurance posted a 26.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹760 crore. Value of new business (VNB) grew by 22.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,283 crore in H1FY27, with a margin of 26 per cent. "Retail New Business Sum Assured grew by 34.9 per cent YoY to ₹2.32 lakh crore in H1FY27. Retail protection Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) registered strong growth of 47.2 per cent YoY & Annuity APE grew strongly by 50 per cent YoY in H1-FY27," the release stated. The cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 30 bps YoY to 18.3 per cent in H1FY27. Savings cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 90 bps YoY to 11.6 per cent. Including GST, cost to premium ratio increased by 80 bps YoY to 20 per cent, and savings cost to premium ratio remained stable at 12.7 per cent in the same period. The company's claim settlement ratio stood at 99.3 per cent in H1FY27, with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated claims. It settled ₹2,627 crore of death claims and paid ₹8,634 crore as maturity and survival benefits. Assets under Management (AUM) as of September 2026 end stood at ₹3.29 lakh crore. Insurer rebrands itself as 'ICICI Life Insurance' Effective September 22, 2026, the company has been renamed to 'ICICI Life Insurance Limited'. Earlier it was called 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance'. 

More From This Section

Cable & Wire stocks: Polycab, KEI, R R Kabel, Quadrant Future slip up to 5%

Cable & Wire stocks: Polycab, KEI, R R Kabel, Quadrant Future slip up to 5%

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary mkt; raises bar on earnings

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary market; raises bar on earnings

bull market

Nifty at 26,500 in 4-5 months: What's behind Monarch Capital's bull call?

Polycab India share price today

F&O alert: Polycab to exit NSE's Futures & Options segment; stock dips 5%

Stocks to watch: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech

Stocks to watch: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech

Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Insurance stocks Q2 results Markets News stock markets Markets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare SharePM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:56 PM IST