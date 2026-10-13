ICICI Life Insurance share price drops 4% from day's high post Q2 results
ICICI Life Insurance on Tuesday reported 25% YoY jump in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹374.22 crore, backed by 16.6% YoY growth in net premium income at ₹13,803.90 crore.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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The share price of ICICI Life Insurance, formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, dropped 4 per cent from the day's high of ₹465.20 on the NSE in Tuesday's trading session to a low of ₹446.30 after the insurer announced its Q2 and H1FY27 results. The stock currently trades close to its 52-week low recorded on October 1, 2026 at ₹441.80 on the NSE. ICICI Life's 52-week high stands at ₹706.80 hit on January 13, 2026. The stock has shed 37 per cent from its 52-week high. At 2:45 PM on Tuesday, the stock traded 2.7 per cent lower at ₹450 with around 25.90 lakh shares traded at the counter on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.5 per cent at 22,687.
ICICI Life Insurance Q2 resultsICICI Life Insurance Q2 net profit rose 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹374.22 crore in QFY27 when compared with ₹299.26 crore reported in Q2FY26. Net premium income increased by 16.6 per cent YoY to ₹13,803.90 crore from ₹11,843.10 crore in the same comparable period. Net profit, however, was down 3.1 per cent on a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis. The insurer had posted a net profit of ₹386.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.
According to a media release, for the first-half FY27 ended September 2026, ICICI Life Insurance posted a 26.5 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹760 crore. Value of new business (VNB) grew by 22.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,283 crore in H1FY27, with a margin of 26 per cent. "Retail New Business Sum Assured grew by 34.9 per cent YoY to ₹2.32 lakh crore in H1FY27. Retail protection Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) registered strong growth of 47.2 per cent YoY & Annuity APE grew strongly by 50 per cent YoY in H1-FY27," the release stated. The cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 30 bps YoY to 18.3 per cent in H1FY27. Savings cost to premium ratio (without GST) reduced by 90 bps YoY to 11.6 per cent. Including GST, cost to premium ratio increased by 80 bps YoY to 20 per cent, and savings cost to premium ratio remained stable at 12.7 per cent in the same period. The company's claim settlement ratio stood at 99.3 per cent in H1FY27, with an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated claims. It settled ₹2,627 crore of death claims and paid ₹8,634 crore as maturity and survival benefits. Assets under Management (AUM) as of September 2026 end stood at ₹3.29 lakh crore. Insurer rebrands itself as 'ICICI Life Insurance' Effective September 22, 2026, the company has been renamed to 'ICICI Life Insurance Limited'. Earlier it was called 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance'.
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Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Insurance stocks Q2 results Markets News stock markets Markets
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 2:56 PM IST