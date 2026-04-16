ICICI Lombard misses Q4 FY26 estimates on weak investment income

The gross written premium (GWP) grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 to ₹8,070 crore while net earned premium (NEP) rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,790 crore and grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,260 crore in FY26. The claims ratio for Q4 was 70.8 per cent, versus 71.6 per cent in Q4FY25. The expense ratio was flat Y-o-Y at 12.1 per cent. The commission ratio was 18.3 per cent versus 18.7 per cent in Q4FY25.

For FY26, the combined ratio was 103.4 per cent (adjusted to 102.4 per cent allowing for 1/n), compared to 102.8 per cent in FY25. The Q4 net profit grew 7 per cent to ₹550 crore, a miss due to lower investment income and ₹50 crore impairment charge on equity portfolio. For FY26, net profit grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,770 crore. The solvency ratio stood at 2.67 times (2.69 times in Q4FY25).

Claims ratio at 70.8 per cent improved 80 basis points Y-o-Y due to improvements in motor loss ratios. The health loss ratio improved 80 basis points Y-o-Y due to 680 basis points improvement in retail health loss ratio. But the commercial loss ratio increased Y-o-Y.

Management was confident about motor and retail health in FY27, but cautious on commercials. While FY26 ended with 7 per cent growth in gross direct premium income or GDPI, the Q4FY26 growth was strong at 17 per cent. Growth should be sustained in FY27, led by retail health and motor. The claims ratios in Q4 met expectations in the motor segment and were good in the health space.

Commission to NWP declined by 420 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Management said it will report Ind AS financials in H2FY27. Combined Ratio is expected to improve going forward with better claims ratio and opex ratio.

The Q4 growth was much higher than for FY26 and management is confident of growth in FY27. Potential upside could come from motor third party pricing actions and EOM tightening but competitive intensity is high. Loss ratios were stable at 66 per cent, and management is comfortable with 65-67 per cent compared to industry levels of 85 per cent.

In health, the claims ratio improved with group health loss ratio coming down to 97.2 per cent for Q4FY26 versus 98 per cent a year ago, while FY26 full year loss ratio was at 91.9 per cent versus 98.1 per cent in FY25. The retail indemnity loss ratios also improved and retail health grew 50 per cent plus. Commercial growth was low at mid-single digits Y-o-Y, with pricing pressure due to high competition.

On the investment side, unrealised gains on book turned negative to ₹1,000 crore with weakness in equity and bond markets. The insurer aggressively raised equity allocation in a bearish market to 19 per cent of the investment book in March 2026, from 14 per cent in September 2025.

Guidance is for high single-digit growth for motor business in FY27, while fire segment growth may be muted due to aggressive pricing. Management will be selective in crop insurance. Momentum in fresh motor business and retail health after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms may result in higher unexpired risk reserve. The underwriting loss was ₹280 crore (loss of ₹210 crore in Q4FY25).

The total investment income on policyholders' accounts was at ₹830 crore, below expectations. For shareholders' accounts, it was ₹240 crore, again a miss due to mark to market losses on the portfolio. The investment book grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 58,420 crore. Absolute investment yield for FY26 was 8.5 per cent (8.4 per cent in FY25). The portfolio mix was 40.8 per cent corporate bonds, 35 per cent G-sec, 18.7 per cent equity and equity exchange traded funds. A weak investment quarter led to return on equity (RoE) of 13.3 per cent for Q4FY26 (14.5 per cent in Q4FY25). For FY26, RoE was 17.8 per cent (19.1 per cent in FY25). Excluding wage code impact, RoE was 18.1 per cent for FY26.