ICICI Lombard shares crash 10% after Q1 show. What should investors do?

ICICI Lombard share price: Shares of India's largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, crashed 10 per cent to hit the lower price band of ₹1,632.60 on the BSE in early deals on Thursday, July 16, following a sharp decline in the company's profit in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). It had posted its Q1 results post market hours on Wednesday.

Reacting to the results announcement, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's share price opened at ₹1,698.90 today as against the last closing price of ₹1,814 on the BSE. Soon after the stock crashed to the day's low of ₹1,632.60, down 10 per cent against its last close.

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