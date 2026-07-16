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Home / Markets / News / ICICI Lombard shares crash 10% after Q1 show. What should investors do?

ICICI Lombard shares crash 10% after Q1 show. What should investors do?

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's share price opened at ₹1,698.90 as against the last closing price of ₹1,814 on the BSE. Soon after the stock crashed to the day's low of ₹1,632.60.

ICICI Lombard share price

ICICI Lombard shares crash after weak Q1 show.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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ICICI Lombard share price: Shares of India's largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, crashed 10 per cent to hit the lower price band of ₹1,632.60 on the BSE in early deals on Thursday, July 16, following a sharp decline in the company's profit in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). It had posted its Q1 results post market hours on Wednesday. 
 
Reacting to the results announcement, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's share price opened at ₹1,698.90 today as against the last closing price of ₹1,814 on the BSE. Soon after the stock crashed to the day's low of ₹1,632.60, down 10 per cent against its last close. 
 
 
(This is a developing story. Kindly, check back for updates.)

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Topics : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Markets Indian stock market Q1 results Insurance stocks

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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