ICICI Pru Life shares jump 5% as Q1 profit rises 28%, margins improve

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s share price spiked 5.5 per cent intraday to ₹531.95 apiece after the company reported strong June quarter (Q1FY27) results on Wednesday.

ICICI Pru reported a growth of 28 per cent in its profit after tax to ₹386 crore year-on-year. The firm's assets under management rose 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.34 lakh crore, on the heels of strong asset accumulation.

Meanhile, the solvency ratio came at 225.4 per cent. The strong results were mainly driven by healthy business growth, improving margins & strong profitability. The insurance firm's APE increased 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,136 crore, supported by healthy premium growth.

ICICI Pru's annualised premium equivalent from protection products rose 46 per cent year-on-year, while APE from annuity products increased 33 per cent, helping offset relatively slower growth in savings products. The company's value of new business, a measure of the expected profit from new policies sold, grew 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹571 crore, supported by stronger profitability in new business. Meanwhile, the VNB margin, which reflects the profitability of new policies, improved to 26.7 per cent, up 220 basis points year-on-year and 140 basis points quarter-on-quarter, indicating a healthier product mix.

The company's paeers HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are yet to report their quarterly results.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock remained under pressure over a longer period despite an uptick in the near term. The stock has gained 9.48 per cent over the past one week and 8.10 per cent in the last one month. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 22.06 per cent.

Over the longer term, ICICI Prudential Life's shares fell 21.51 per cent over the past one year and 10.60 per cent over three years. Over a five-year period, the stock has declined 15.59 per cent.

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