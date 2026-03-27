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Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru MF reclassifies its thematic advantage FoF; Sebi nod to 6 IPOs

ICICI Pru MF reclassifies its thematic advantage FoF; Sebi nod to 6 IPOs

The three IPOs that closed on Friday managed to scrape through, even as fresh turbulence gripped the secondary market

ICICI prudential life insurance

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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ICICI Pru MF reclassifies its thematic advantage FoF
 
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced that ICICI Prudential Thematic Advantage Fund (FOF) will be reclassified as ICICI Prudential Aggressive Hybrid Active FOF with effect from April 1, 2026. The decision was taken to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s framework for fund of funds. “To comply with this ‘Framework’, the scheme is being repositioned in a way that it gets the best of both the worlds i.e. sector rotation as well as theme rotation,” it said.
 
DBS joins India ECM space with mandate in $1 billion IPO
 
 
DBS Group Holdings Ltd has entered India’s buoyant equity capital market (ECM), marking a push into one of the world’s busiest venues for share sales. Singapore’s biggest lender secured its first mandate in the country from Manipal Health Enterprises, which filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday that’s expected to raise about $1 billion. Temasek Holdings Pte is the largest shareholder in both the hospital chain and DBS. India’s fundraising activity surged to more than $22 billion last year, ranking as the fourth-largest market globally.
 
3 IPOs push through amid volatility

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The three IPOs that closed on Friday managed to scrape through, even as fresh turbulence gripped the secondary market. Powerica’s issue was subscribed 1.5 times, while Sai Parenterals saw just over full subscription and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar garnered 3.4 times subscription. Together, the three offerings raised nearly ₹2,000 crore. Primary market activity held up, with nine companies collectively mobilising ₹11,852 crore through IPOs in March. 
 
Sebi nod to 6 IPOs
 
Market regulator Sebi issued final observations this week on the draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) filed by six companies. Among them were Vishvaraj Environment, a developer of water utility and wastewater management projects, and renewable energy firm SAEL Industries.

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Topics : SEBI ICICI ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund IPOs

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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