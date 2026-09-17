ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF corner more than half of LIC's ₹31,552 crore OFS
ICICI Prudential MF and SBI MF together bought over half of LIC's ₹31,552-crore OFS, sharply raising mutual funds' holding in the insurer
Abhishek KumarAathira Varier
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ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF together acquired nearly 423.9 million shares worth ₹17,145 crore in Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) offer for sale (OFS) in August, accounting for more than half of the ₹31,552-crore issue, an analysis of the latest MF holding data shows. The Union government raised ₹31,552 crore through the OFS by selling a 6.5 per cent stake in the insurance giant.