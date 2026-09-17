ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF corner more than half of LIC's ₹31,552 crore OFS

ICICI Prudential MF emerged as the largest buyer, raising its holding in LIC from 62 million shares at the end of July to 334 million shares in August. Its net purchase during the month stood at ₹11,003 crore. SBI MF increased its holding from 15 million shares to 167 million shares, with net purchases of ₹6,142 crore, according to data from Prime Database. Overall, mutual funds’ holding in LIC, which was less than 1 per cent as of July 2026, surged to 5.4 per cent in August.

HDFC MF was the third-largest buyer, with a net purchase of ₹1,775 crore. Quant MF, which had no reported holding in LIC at the end of July, bought 18.7 million shares worth ₹758 crore in August.