ICICI Pru AMC stock falls 5% despite steady Q4; brokerages remain bullish

ICICI Prudential AMC share price today: Shares of asset management company ICICI Prudential AMC declined nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,189 on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in an upbeat broader market, despite the company reporting steady earnings for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

Around 12:06 PM, ICICI Pru AMC's share price was trading 4.85 per cent lower at ₹3,191 compared to the previous session's close of ₹3,353 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,222.60 levels, down by 380 points or 1.6 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1.57 trillion. The stock has fallen around 7 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹3,430 touched on April 10, 2026.

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 results

In the Q4FY26, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a 10.37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its net profit to ₹763.43 crore, compared to ₹691.71 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarterly basis, the company's profit declined by 16.76 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹917.09 crore in the December quarter of the ongoing fiscal (Q3FY26).

Its revenue from operations grew 19.53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,517 crore, as against ₹1,269.19 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. In Q3FY26, its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,514.67 crore.

The company's unique customer count increased by 16.2 per cent to 17 million from 14.6 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company reported total mutual fund (MF) quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of ₹11,047.87 billion for the Q4FY26, with a market share of 13.5 per cent, in comparison to ₹8,794.12 billion for the year-ago period. Its QAAUM in actively managed funds came in at ₹9,206.15 billion for Q4FY26, with the highest market share of 13.7 per cent, in comparison to ₹7,552.29 billion for Q4FY25.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Additionally, the company's board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for FY26.

Brokerages on ICICI Prudential AMC

According to PL Capital, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a steady quarter with core income of ₹11.3 billion, coming in line with expectations. Revenue was marginally lower due to a Q-o-Q increase in the share of liquid and ETF assets, though this was offset by reduced staff costs. The brokerage noted that deferred employee expenses are being replaced by fresh ESOPs, which will result in a non-cash charge, while maintaining that there is no material change in its operating expense estimates.

Analysts said the ICICI AMC continues to benefit from strong equity performance across 1-year and 3-year buckets, maintaining the highest market share in net flows at 18.9 per cent in 11MFY26. Its share in equity assets also rose by 35 basis points Q-o-Q to 14.3 per cent. The company is better positioned to manage the impact of new TER guidelines due to a lower payout structure, and has factored in a 1.5 basis point decline in equity yields over FY26–FY28E, the brokerage said in its note.

PL Capital has revised its valuation multiple to 40x March 2028 core EPS, raising its target price to ₹3,585 from ₹3,500, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) highlighted the company's sustained strength across equity, hybrid, and passive segments, along with steady growth in SIP flows and retail investor base expansion. It noted that while near-term equity net flows may remain volatile, the company’s structural positioning remains strong, aided by product diversification, robust investor stickiness, improving fund performance, and upcoming product launches.

The brokerage has kept its earnings estimates unchanged for FY26–FY28, factoring in relatively lower equity AUM growth, which is expected to be offset by incremental income and inflows from SIF and ICICI Venture investments. Over FY26–FY28E, MOFSL projects AUM, revenue, and PAT CAGR of 17 per cent, 15 per cent, and 16 per cent, respectively. It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,850, based on 45x FY28E core EPS.