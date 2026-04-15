ICICI Prudential Life gains Street favour on Q4 showing, valuations

Management did not share FY27 growth guidance, given geopolitical volatility. But the leadership has delivered 9 per cent VNB annual growth over FY24-26. The near-term projections should be conservative given the macro volatility.

The NBV margin expansion came on better mix and assumption of favourable yield curve moves, which added over 200 basis points to the annualised NBV margin. Management noted retail volume expansion was aided by Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Channels like partnership distribution and bancassurance grew 33.6 per cent and 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively in Q4. The non-ICICI Bank bancassurance channel recorded 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

There are areas of concern. Agency and direct channels saw volume declines of 2.7 per cent and 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. The annuity segment reported 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline in APE in Q4, while the non-linked savings business reported 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline. The 13th month persistency ratio dropped to 84.5 per cent from 89.1 per cent a year ago, and 61st month persistency dipped to 61.6 per cent from 64.1 per cent.

This impacts embedded value negatively and was a factor in dragging down Return on Embedded Value (ROEV) to 11.9 per cent for FY26, from 13.1 per cent in FY25. Management attributed lower persistency to higher customer withdrawals in 100 per cent premium-backed annuity products amid tight liquidity.

The cost-to-total premium ratio rose to 16.4 per cent in the January-March period from 14.8 per cent a year ago, due to unavailable Input Tax Credits (ITC). Adjusted for this, cost-to-total premium ratio for savings segment may have improved by 40 basis points to 12.1 per cent in FY26. Overall cost ratio for FY26 was 18.2 per cent, a marginal 10 basis points increase Y-o-Y.

Retail protection APE saw 60.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY26, pulling FY26 growth to 32 per cent Y-o-Y. The ULIP APE grew 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, contributing 48 per cent of total APE for FY26. Annuity trended down 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, and was down 26 per cent Y-o-Y for the full year. The management noted across-the-board slowdown in March demand for non-protection segments, which may have coincided with the Iran war. Management mentioned that protection prices are range-bound even after two quarters of GST 2.0.

The bancassurance channel grew 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26, with non-ICICI Bank bancassurance growing at 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Flat growth in the core proprietary distribution network is a concern, though low growth can be partly attributed to a high base effect in Q4FY25.

The FY26 VNB grew 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y apart from the strong margin of 25.2 per cent. The FY26 VNB growth was supported by shift in product mix and by positive economic assumption changes about yields. The insurer recorded a 40 basis points Y-o-Y decline in expense ratio in FY26.

March saw G-sec yields go up, but ICICI Prudential Life maintained its internal rate of return on return guarantee products, which sustained margin. The insurer reported negative economic variance and negative assumption changes, on account of weak persistency in annuity.

The stock rose on results but has underperformed the Nifty through calendar year 2026 (CY26). This is discounting a flat APE and VNB scenario, whereas the results indicate growth in high single digits. This implies there could be significant upside on positive revaluation after results.