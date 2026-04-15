ICICI Prudential Life shares gain 7% on posting Q4; brokerages stay bullish

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 results recap

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a nearly 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹609 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹386.3 crore in Q4FY25.

Net premium income of the insurer rose by 17.17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,180 crore in the quarter. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the company rose 9.37 per cent to ₹3,830 crore.

Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums.

Brokerages’ View on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock

Nomura | Upgrade to Buy | Target cut to ₹680 from ₹740

The brokerage upgraded the stock, citing attractive valuations following a 19 per cent year-to-date correction in CY26, against a 9 per cent decline in the Nifty50. At current levels, the stock trades at a one-year forward price-to-embedded value (PE/V) of 1.3x. The lower target price reflects a weaker return on embedded value (ROEV) profile against earlier estimates, Nomura noted.

READ | Wipro Q4 preview: PAT may rise 2% QoQ; Q1 guidance, AI commentary eyed Meanwhile, the company’s value of new business (VNB) margin for Q4FY26 came in at 25.2 per cent, 100 basis points (bps) ahead of Nomura's estimate, with FY26 VNB growth of 10.9 per cent, beating the brokerage's estimate of 9 per cent, supported by a 32 per cent Y-o-Y rise in retail protection APE. However, return on embedded value declined to 11.9 per cent in FY26 from 13.1 per cent in FY25, dragged by operating assumption changes and persistency variance. Key downside risk remains a potential exit of joint venture (JV) partner Prudential, which currently holds a 21.93 per cent stake.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target raised to ₹650 from ₹630

The brokerage in its results review said that the company’s continued efforts toward the product mix shift and increasing retail protection contribution have resulted in continued Y-o-Y expansion in VNB margin, despite the loss of input tax credit after goods and services tax (GST) exemption. In the long term, the company’s profitability will be supported by higher volumes, driven by GST exemption, increased traction of non-linked products, and improved product-level margins.

Analysts have increased our APE/VNB estimates by 1.8 per cent each for FY27/28, considering the Q4FY26 performance. However, owing to variances in FY26, they have cut the enterprise value estimates by 1.2 per cent each for FY27/28.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target raised to ₹640 from ₹611

The brokerage noted that negative variances were largely expected given weak persistency and steepening bond yields. The brokerage raised its margin forecasts on the back of outperformance, despite the GST 2.0 impact, while cutting FY27 growth estimates — resulting in a 2-3 per cent VNB cut over FY27-28. JM Financial believes current valuations of 1.1x March 2028 estimated embedded value price in the weak growth, and any uptick in growth could trigger a re-rating as macros improve. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.