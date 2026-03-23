IDBI Bank shares fall 7% as govt mulls OFS route to pare stake

IDBI Bank share price: IDBI Bank shares came under sharp selling pressure on Monday after reports indicated that the government may opt for an offer-for-sale (OFS) route to pare its stake, following an unsuccessful attempt to privatise the lender.

IDBI Bank shares opened lower at ₹71.30 and slipped to a fresh 52-week low of ₹67.38, down over 7 per cent. As of 10:45 AM, the counter was trading near the day’s low at ₹67.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Last week, IDBI Bank shares crashed more than 25 per cent, making it one of the worst-performing banking stocks. So far in March, IDBI Bank shares have lost 40 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Notably, investors' sentiment surrounding IDBI Bank has been dented after the government’s privatisation bid failed, as the bids from two potential buyers were below the reserve price.Last week, IDBI Bank shares crashed more than 25 per cent, making it one of the worst-performing banking stocks. So far in March, IDBI Bank shares have lost 40 per cent.

IDBI Bank share: Analyst view

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that IDBI Bank shares are under pressure mainly due to the failure of the privatisation bid. Additionally, the broad-based selling in the banking space in the recent sessions has further created pressure.

"The key reasons behind this sharp drop in IDBI Bank are the delay in government-related decisions and a lack of clarity on the privatisation. Additionally, weakness in the broader market has further weighed on the stock," he said.

From a technical perspective, the analyst said that ₹65 offers a strong support, as it marks the swing low of January 2025. He added that the stock is currently in an oversold zone and a bounce can take the counter towards the range of ₹75 to ₹80.

"IDBI Bank shares are currently in an oversold zone in the short to medium term. If the stock manages to hold above ₹65, a recovery cannot be ruled out. In that case, IDBI Bank shares may move towards the ₹75 to ₹80 range," he said.

IDBI Bank shareholding pattern

Notably, the government is considering selling a stake through the OFS route to increase public shareholding. Currently, the public float in IDBI Bank is only 5.29 per cent.

The remaining shares are with insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), with a controlling stake at 49.24 per cent, while the government holding stood at 45.48 per cent.

Earlier this month, the proposed sale of a 60.72 per cent majority stake, held jointly by the government and the LIC, was scrapped after financial bids from two potential buyers reportedly fell short of the reserve price.

This marks the second failed attempt by the government to privatise IDBI Bank. The first announcement made in 2016 by then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. But the same failed due to valuation concerns.

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