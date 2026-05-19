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Home / Markets / News / IDBI Bank shares gain 4% as govt weighs options to revive privatisation

IDBI Bank shares gain 4% as govt weighs options to revive privatisation

IDBI Bank share price today: Today's buying momentum was driven by reports suggesting that the government is evaluating ways to revive investor interest in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank share price today

IDBI Bank shares gain 4% as govt weighs options to revive privatisation

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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IDBI Bank shares surged nearly 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after reports indicated that the government is exploring options to revive the bank’s long-pending privatisation process.
 
The stock opened higher at ₹69.90 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹72.10 during morning deals. 
 
IDBI Bank shares have significantly underperformed the broader market in 2026 so far. The stock has declined more than 30 per cent Y-T-D, compared with a fall of around 9.5 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50. The correction in the counter is even sharper from the peak of 2026. From the 2026 highs of ₹118.38, touched on January 5, the stock is currently down 40 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
 
At around 10 AM, IDBI Bank shares were trading about 3 per cent higher at ₹72.63, while the Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent.
 
Today’s buying momentum was driven by reports suggesting that the government is evaluating ways to revive investor interest in IDBI Bank. According to a Bloomberg report, one of the options is to reduce the reserve price by as much as 20 per cent after buyers balked in the previous round, which was halted in March.

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Efforts are underway to make a deal feasible, including setting a price that captures the bank’s intrinsic value and lowers the reliance on its share price, the report said.
 
Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had late last month said that the government’s disinvestment plan remains on track. "IDBI disinvestment will go on. It was publicly announced why it had to be halted. We will still go on," she had said while responding to a query on IDBI Bank disinvestment.
 
The stake sale of IDBI Bank was scrapped as the financial bids put in by potential buyers were below the reserve price set by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance.
 

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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