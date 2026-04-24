IDBI Bank shares bucked the broader market weakness today, surging as much as 8.5 per cent in intraday trade after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government’s disinvestment plan remains on track. The stock touched a high of ₹79.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the session. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event, Sitharaman said that the government will proceed with the stake sale in the lender. The FM's statement has allayed the concerns around the privatisation process of the bank. As of 3 PM, IDBI Bank shares were up 3.5 per cent at ₹76.36. In comparision, the benchmark Nifty 50 index down 1.03 per cent.Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event, Sitharaman said that the government will proceed with the stake sale in the lender. The FM's statement has allayed the concerns around the privatisation process of the bank.

"IDBI disinvestment will go on. It was publicly announced why it had to be halted. We will still go on," Sitharaman said while responding to a query on IDBI Bank disinvestment.

The stake sale of IDBI Bank was scrapped as the financial bids put in by potential buyers were below the reserve price set by the inter-ministerial group on disinvestment headed by secretaries in the Ministry of Finance.

The government and LIC were offloading 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank and had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) in October 2022. Financial bids came in on February 6, 2026.

Currently, the government and LIC together hold a 94.71 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. The government owns 45.48 per cent, and LIC holds 49.24 per cent in the lender. Of this, the government and LIC were looking to sell 60.72 per cent in IDBI Bank.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research, at SBI Securities, said that post correction, now IDBI Bank is trading at 1.2x PBV multiple as on 30th September 2025. This is inline with its PSBs peers and is currently trading closer to fair value band.

He said that investors should focus on the growth prospects of the bank rather than focusing on divestment events to invest in the stock.

"The divestment process itself is a very long drawn process and it is better to evaluate the investment opportunity from the fundamentals rather than relying on the event to play," he said.

IDBI Bank stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that IDBI Bank stock saw a steep decline in March, correcting over 45 per cent. Following this sharp fall, the stock has attempted a some recovery and is currently trading around the ₹76 mark. However, the overall setup on the charts still appears weak.

In today’s session, the stock retested the trendline resistance that was broken last month, he said. On the upside, the ₹83 level is likely to act as immediate resistance. "A sustained move above this level could extend the recovery, with the potential to move towards the gap area near ₹91."