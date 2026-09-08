IDBI Bank shares fall 10.6% as Fairfax deal price weighs on investors

Shares of IDBI Bank fell 10.56 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 81.12, as investors focused on the price at which Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings may acquire a controlling stake in the lender. The stock had closed at Rs 90.70 on Monday, making the reported Fairfax offer of around Rs 81 per share a key point of concern for investors.

The stock significantly underperformed the broader market, which also ended lower amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns.

“There was no bank-specific or company-specific development today that led to this correction in the stock,” said Sunny Agarwal, Head of Fundamental Equity Research, SBICAPS Securities. “One of the things one has to keep in mind is that the float in the stock is very low, with around 95 per cent held by the Government of India and LIC jointly.”

“If you look at the historical chart trends, the volatility in IDBI Bank is significantly high on very low volumes. Also, before this correction, we had seen the stock price run up over the last four-five days,” Agarwal said.

On Tuesday, the exchanges sought clarification from IDBI Bank with reference to a media report on Fairfax planning to sell IIFL Finance to fund its IDBI Bank bid. The exchange said the clarification was sought on September 8 and that the bank’s response was awaited.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are together looking to sell a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. The government plans to sell 30.48 per cent, while LIC plans to offload 30.24 per cent.

“One of the reasons for the correction could be that it is now becoming clearer that Fairfax is one of the key contenders,” Agarwal said.

The IDBI Bank stake sale has been in process for some years, with the government and LIC seeking to transfer management control along with their combined 60.72 per cent holding. The proposed Fairfax transaction would significantly expand the group’s footprint in India’s banking and financial-services sector.