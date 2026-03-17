IDBI Bank tanks 29% in 1 wk, nears 52-wk low amid disinvestment uncertainty

IDBI Bank share price today

Share price of IDBI Bank continued to remain under pressure, falling 5 per cent to ₹73.35 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise firm market.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the private sector lender slipped 20 per cent amid reports that the government may call off IDBI Bank stake sale plan. In the past one week, it tanked 29 per cent, and now quotes near its 52-week low of ₹72.04 touched on March 17, 2025.

At 02:56 PM; IDBI Bank was quoting 4 per cent lower at ₹73.80, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 1.5 times with a combined 44.31 million shares representing 7.8 per cent of total free float equity of IDBI Bank changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why IDBI Bank's share price slipped 20% in 2 days?

As per media reports, the Government is likely to scrap the proposed sale of a 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank due to bids coming in below the reserve price amid volatile global market conditions and weak investor appetite.

The planned transaction involved the government’s 45.48 per cent stake and Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) 49.24 per cent holding as part of the Centre’s broader privatisation programme aimed at reducing state ownership in banking.

According to December 2025 shareholding pattern, the public shareholders held 5.29 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. Of these, residential individual shareholders held 3.85 per cent holding in the company.

IDBI Bank clarification on strategic disinvestment

IDBI Bank clarified that the proposed strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is a confidential process being undertaken by the Government of India (GOI) and, hence, IDBI Bank is not in a position to either confirm or deny the referenced news report.

The proposed strategic disinvestment of the Bank is being undertaken through a competitive bidding process in line with the Disinvestment guidelines of the GOI. Such bidding processes do not entail negotiations and accordingly, IDBI Bank has had no role to play in the negotiations, the Bank said.

“Bank has not received any communication from GOI with respect to scrappmg of the said process of Strategic Disinvestment of the Bank and, hence, we are not aware of any information leading to the referenced news report,” IDBI Bank said. The Bank shall promptly disclose to the Stock Exchanges any material information, if and when received, it added.

The setback could make it more challenging for the Centre to meet its FY27 disinvestment and asset monetisation target of ₹80,000 crore. However, the government may prefer waiting for more favourable market conditions to realise better valuations rather than proceeding with a strategic sale at a discounted price, ICICI Securities said in a note. ===================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.